Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Wednesday, August 25th

We have a 14-game schedule in the majors Wednesday, which means there are multiple opportunities to come away with a win in DraftKings baseball DFS. The main slate has 10 games starting at 7:05 p.m. ET.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Wednesday, August 25th.

Twins vs. Red Sox, 7:10 p.m. ET

Rafael Devers ($5,800)

Hunter Renfoe ($4,800)

Kike Hernandez ($4,700)

Alex Verdugo ($3,500)

For our first team stack to lead off Wednesday’s main slate, we are going with the Red Sox, who defeated the Twins 11-9 in a slugfest Tuesday night. DraftKings Sportsbook has the run total set at 10.5, which is the highest on the board. The Red Sox offense has caught fire in their last two games, averaging 9.5 runs per game.

Boston will be going up against Twins pitcher Bailey Ober, who has a 1-2 record and 4.38 ERA this season. The Red Sox have a lot of higher priced players, which could make it hard to put together a stack. They have a good mix of $3-4K players who can provide some value. One of those players is Hunter Renfoe, who crushed 2 HRs Tuesday night and scored 34 fantasy points. Renfoe has been on fire in his last four games, hitting 4 HRs and averaging 17 FPPG.

Reds vs. Brewers, 8:10 p.m. ET

Luis Urias ($3,900)

Kolten Wong ($3,900)

Avisail Garcia ($3,800)

Lorenzo Cain ($2,800)

The Milwaukee Brewers will look to extend their three-game winning streak Wednesday against Luis Castillo and the Cincinnati Reds. Castillo has pitched better as of late for the Reds after a horrendous first two months of the season. The 28-year-old starter had a 6.29 ERA in April and 8.04 ERA in May.

Through four starts this month, Castillo has an ERA of 5.09 and allowed four home runs. As for the Brewers, they are averaging 7.6 runs per game in their last three contests. 2B Kolten Wong has played extremely well in Milwaukee’s last three games and been a catalyst for their recent offensive explosion (23 FPPG). Wong also possesses good career stats against Castillio, hitting .409 with 1 HR and 2 RBI.

Giants vs. Mets, 7:10 p.m. ET

Kris Bryant ($5,600)

Brandon Belt ($4,500)

LaMonte Wade Jr. ($4,000)

Donovan Solano ($2,900)

To wrap up our DFS team stacks for tonight’s main slate, we are going to go with the San Francisco Giants. The Giants have won three-straight games, including last night’s 8-0 win at Citi Field. San Francisco will be going up against Taijuan Walker, who has struggled post All-Star break with a 0-5 record and 7.49 ERA. He’s also given up 11 home runs and allowing opponents to hit .284 at the plate.

Giants first baseman Brandon Belt was the star of Tuesday night’s game against the Mets, recording 36 fantasy points (2-5, 2 HRs). The veteran infielder has now hit 3 HRs in his last three games.