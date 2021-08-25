Tracking MLB betting action for Wednesday, August 25th

We have a 14-game schedule in the majors on Wednesday, beginning at 1:15 p.m. ET with the Detroit Tigers and St. Louis Cardinals. There are a lot good matchups happening across the league that will feature a ton of betting implications.

We did not fare well with our best bets on Tuesday night, going an unflattering 0-2. Our first losing bet was a bad beat as New York Mets starting pitcher Tylor Megill could not go over 5.5 strikeouts (-105) against the San Francisco Giants. Megill, who just faced the Giants last week in the San Fran got crushed at Citi Field. The 6-foot-7 starting pitcher allowed 11 hits (4 HRs), 7 earned runs, and had 5 strikeouts in 3.2 IP.

Then when it comes to other best bet, we picked the wrong Angels player (Jared Walsh) to hit a home run on Tuesday night. Veteran outfielder Juan Lagares hit a two-run home run off of Orioles starting pitcher Spenser Watkins.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks base on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Wednesday night’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Wednesday, August 25th — Record YTD (38-32)

Lance McCullers over 6.5 strikeouts (-135) vs. Kansas City

I usually do not play strikeout props over -120 odds, but I believe Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers presents good value against the Kansas City Royals. This season, McCullers has been a strikeout machine, recording 144 strikeouts in 120.2 IP. He also has a 10-4 record and 3.21 ERA through 21 starts.

McCullers has gone over 6.5 strikeouts in 14 of 21 outings this season, which just shows how efficient he’s been for Houston. In his last five home outings, the 27-year-old is averaging 6.4 strikeouts per game. He’ll be going up against a Royals’ offense that does not strikeout often at 7.93 strikeouts per game. But that number goes up on the road to 8.48 strikeouts per game.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA/MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN).21+ (18+ NH). CO/IL/IN/IA/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.