What day is the 2021-22 Champions League draw?

The Champions League draw for the 2021-22 edition will take place Thursday, August 26 at 12 p.m. ET. You can catch the draw live on UEFA.com. The draw, which places the participants in groups, will take place in Istanbul, Turkey.
Current trophy holder Chelsea is back in the competition this year, as is runner-up Manchester City. PSG is favored to win this year’s edition, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Bayern Munich, the 2019-20 winner, is also in the mix.
26 automatic participants from last year will be slotted into groups, with six clubs to be determined by the Champions League playoffs. The six clubs are wrapping up their playoffs on August 24 and 25.
The first matchday for the 2021-22 Champions League is September 14 and 15. Here is a list of the teams set to compete in the UCL.
AC Milan
Ajax
Atalanta
Atlético Madrid
Barcelona
Bayern Munich
Benfica
Beşiktaş
Borussia Dortmund
Chelsea
Club Brugge
Dynamo Kyiv
FC Porto
Inter Milan
Juventus
Liverpool
LOSC
Malmö FF
Manchester City
Manchester United
Paris Saint-Germain
RB Leipzig
Real Madrid
Sevilla
Sporting CP
Villarreal
Wolfsburg
Young Boys
Zenit St. Petersburg