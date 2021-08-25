Fantasy football fallout of Sony Michel trade

The New England Patriots traded running back Sony Michel to the Los Angeles Rams. For fantasy football, this news is significant for both the Rams and Patriots running back situations. We’ve covered the Rams here, so now we’ll move on to the Patriots.

Last season Damien Harris led the way when both he and Michel were healthy, but health was a problem for both. The Patriots have likely grown tired of Michel’s injuries and lack of consistency getting on the field, so they went out and drafted Rhamondre Stevenson in the fourth round out of Oklahoma. Stevenson has looked great this preseason, and made Michel expendable.

Michel probably had his best training camp this year, as he was able to stay healthy. He also produced in preseason. It worked out perfectly for New England, as all their backs were healthy and they could gain trade value.

Michel’s absence might not be a huge boon for Harris in fantasy football, but it does help solidify him as the early down back while making Stevenson a much stronger late round grab. Bill Belichick has praised Harris this summer and there doesn’t appear to be any kind of competition with Stevenson. That could change in the season, but as long as Harris is healthy, he should be able to hang onto the lead role and have fantasy value in 2021.