Jaguars announce Trevor Lawrence will start Week 1

It was a close battle, but somehow Trevor Lawrence, the No. 1 overall pick for the 1-15 Jacksonville Jaguars will start Week 1 against the Houston Texans, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Jaguars new head coach Urban Meyer had fun with his little charade, but we all knew that Lawrence would be the starter in the end.

Lawrence hasn’t exactly blown the doors off the league in his two preseason games, but he also has had some offensive linemen missing and has shown flashes. He will be a work in progress, but his innate ability will come out more often than not. Facing the Texans in Week 1 will be an easy matchup to start his NFL career and we should expect him to put up decent fantasy football numbers in matchups like that this season.

The Jaguars did just lose their other first-round pick, Travis Etienne, for the season, which can’t help the passing offense, but veteran Marvin Jones should be a useful go-to receiver for Lawrence early on.

Gardner Minshew will probably be the backup, but C.J. Beathard did look good in their last preseason game, while Minshew did not.