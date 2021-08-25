Broncos name Teddy Bridgewater starting quarterback

The Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio has named Teddy Bridgewater as the starter over Drew Lock, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Bridgewater’s play in Week 2 of preseason likely sealed the deal for the veteran quarterback.

Bridgewater spent last season as the Carolina Panthers starting quarterback and was picked up by the Broncos via free agency this last offseason. The competition was close and Lock showed more upside while Bridgewater was more consistent. The Broncos and Fangio have a strong group of defenders and drafted cornerback Patrick Surtain in the first round of the NFL Draft. They will likely look to win with their defense, running game and consistent, but not flashy, passing game from Bridgewater.

The Broncos traded up to grab running back Javonte Williams and picked up free agent Mike Boone this offseason to beef up their running game. They also have Melvin Gordon for at least another season. If Bridgewater can manage the offense well enough to keep their defense in good positions to dominate, things could work out. If not, we will likely see Lock at some point this year.