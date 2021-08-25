Jimmy Garoppolo has a “pretty good idea” who the starting QB will be

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was asked if he, like his coach Kyle Shanahan, had a “pretty good idea” of who would be the starting quarterback come Week 1. Garoppolo said, with a big grin, “yeah, I have a pretty good idea.” Check it out for yourself. This does not look like the face of a man who has received bad news.

“Hell yeah I got a pretty good idea”



Jimmy G seems pretty happy with who will be named the 49ers starter



Nothing official has been announced yet, but Garoppolo went into training camp as the starter and hasn’t done much to dissuade the team from benching him while Trey Lance has shown great promise, but has shown enough inconsistency to wait on him a little longer.

Lance is the future of the 49ers without a doubt, but didn’t play most of last season due to COVID-19 and doesn’t have many college games under his belt. Lance’s skill set likely puts the 49ers offense in an overall better position, but with a strong defense and running game, Shanahan can probably get away with bringing his first-round draft pick along a little slower than fans would like.

If Garoppolo falters at all, everyone will be calling for Lance and I’d expect he has shown enough to get his shot sooner than later.