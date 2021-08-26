Updated odds for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Championship ahead of the Coke Zero Sugar 400

The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are quickly approaching with the regular season finale set to end on Saturday, August 28 with the running of the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. The race will air in primetime at 7 p.m. ET on NBC.

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, Kyle Larson currently stands as the favorite to win the cup championship at +240. He heads into Daytona this weekend on top of the cup standings with five series victories this season, 14 top-five finishes, and 18 top-10’s.

Following him is defending cup champion Chase Elliott (+500), two-time champion Kyle Busch (+650), 2017 champ Martin Truex Jr. (+750), and Denny Hamlin (+750). Other former champions on the odds-board includes 2018 champ Joey Logano (+1100), 2012 champion Brad Keselowski (+1400), and 2014 winner Kevin Harvick (+1500).

15 of the 16 playoff spots have been filled with the final spot coming down to either Tyler Riddick or Austin Dillon this weekend. Both are longshots to win the cup with Riddick listed at +6000 and Dillon at +10000.

Here’s a look at the most up-to-date odds for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Championship with just one more race left in the regular season.

2021 NASCAR Cup Series Championship odds Driver Odds Driver Odds Kyle Larson +240 Chase Elliott +500 Kyle Busch +650 Martin Truex Jr. +700 Denny Hamlin +750 Joey Logano +1100 William Byron +1200 Brad Keselowski +1400 Alex Bowman +1400 Kevin Harvick +1500 Ryan Blaney +1600 Christopher Bell +2800 Kurt Busch +3000 Aric Almirola +5000 Tyler Reddick +6000 Austin Dillon +10000 Matt DiBenedetto +13000 Ross Chastain +15000 Daniel Suarez +15000 Michael McDowell +15000 Bubba Wallace +20000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +20000 Cole Custer +25000 Chase Briscoe +25000 Erik Jones +25000 Ryan Newman +25000 Chris Buescher +25000 Quin Houff +100000 Ryan Preece +100000 Corey Lajoie +100000 Anthony Alfredo +100000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA/MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN).21+ (18+ NH). CO/IL/IN/IA/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.