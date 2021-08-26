 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Updated odds for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Championship ahead of the Coke Zero Sugar 400

We take a look at the most up-to-date odds for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Championship with just one regular-season race left on the schedule.

By Nick Simon
Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #19 Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota, walks on stage during driver introductions prior to the NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on August 22, 2021 in Brooklyn, Michigan. Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are quickly approaching with the regular season finale set to end on Saturday, August 28 with the running of the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. The race will air in primetime at 7 p.m. ET on NBC.

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, Kyle Larson currently stands as the favorite to win the cup championship at +240. He heads into Daytona this weekend on top of the cup standings with five series victories this season, 14 top-five finishes, and 18 top-10’s.

Following him is defending cup champion Chase Elliott (+500), two-time champion Kyle Busch (+650), 2017 champ Martin Truex Jr. (+750), and Denny Hamlin (+750). Other former champions on the odds-board includes 2018 champ Joey Logano (+1100), 2012 champion Brad Keselowski (+1400), and 2014 winner Kevin Harvick (+1500).

15 of the 16 playoff spots have been filled with the final spot coming down to either Tyler Riddick or Austin Dillon this weekend. Both are longshots to win the cup with Riddick listed at +6000 and Dillon at +10000.

Here’s a look at the most up-to-date odds for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Championship with just one more race left in the regular season.

2021 NASCAR Cup Series Championship odds

Driver Odds
Kyle Larson +240
Chase Elliott +500
Kyle Busch +650
Martin Truex Jr. +700
Denny Hamlin +750
Joey Logano +1100
William Byron +1200
Brad Keselowski +1400
Alex Bowman +1400
Kevin Harvick +1500
Ryan Blaney +1600
Christopher Bell +2800
Kurt Busch +3000
Aric Almirola +5000
Tyler Reddick +6000
Austin Dillon +10000
Matt DiBenedetto +13000
Ross Chastain +15000
Daniel Suarez +15000
Michael McDowell +15000
Bubba Wallace +20000
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +20000
Cole Custer +25000
Chase Briscoe +25000
Erik Jones +25000
Ryan Newman +25000
Chris Buescher +25000
Quin Houff +100000
Ryan Preece +100000
Corey Lajoie +100000
Anthony Alfredo +100000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA/MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN).21+ (18+ NH). CO/IL/IN/IA/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

