Updated odds for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Championship ahead of the Coke Zero Sugar 400

The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are quickly approaching with the regular season finale set to end on Saturday, August 28 with the running of the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. The race will air in primetime at 7 p.m. ET on NBC.
Per DraftKings Sportsbook, Kyle Larson currently stands as the favorite to win the cup championship at +240. He heads into Daytona this weekend on top of the cup standings with five series victories this season, 14 top-five finishes, and 18 top-10’s.
Following him is defending cup champion Chase Elliott (+500), two-time champion Kyle Busch (+650), 2017 champ Martin Truex Jr. (+750), and Denny Hamlin (+750). Other former champions on the odds-board includes 2018 champ Joey Logano (+1100), 2012 champion Brad Keselowski (+1400), and 2014 winner Kevin Harvick (+1500).
15 of the 16 playoff spots have been filled with the final spot coming down to either Tyler Riddick or Austin Dillon this weekend. Both are longshots to win the cup with Riddick listed at +6000 and Dillon at +10000.
Here’s a look at the most up-to-date odds for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Championship with just one more race left in the regular season.
2021 NASCAR Cup Series Championship odds
|Driver
|Odds
|Driver
|Odds
|Kyle Larson
|+240
|Chase Elliott
|+500
|Kyle Busch
|+650
|Martin Truex Jr.
|+700
|Denny Hamlin
|+750
|Joey Logano
|+1100
|William Byron
|+1200
|Brad Keselowski
|+1400
|Alex Bowman
|+1400
|Kevin Harvick
|+1500
|Ryan Blaney
|+1600
|Christopher Bell
|+2800
|Kurt Busch
|+3000
|Aric Almirola
|+5000
|Tyler Reddick
|+6000
|Austin Dillon
|+10000
|Matt DiBenedetto
|+13000
|Ross Chastain
|+15000
|Daniel Suarez
|+15000
|Michael McDowell
|+15000
|Bubba Wallace
|+20000
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|+20000
|Cole Custer
|+25000
|Chase Briscoe
|+25000
|Erik Jones
|+25000
|Ryan Newman
|+25000
|Chris Buescher
|+25000
|Quin Houff
|+100000
|Ryan Preece
|+100000
|Corey Lajoie
|+100000
|Anthony Alfredo
|+100000
