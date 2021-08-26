 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Full list of tee times for round 2 of the BMW Championship

The second round of the 2021 BMW Championship tees off at 9:40 a.m. ET on Friday at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, MD. We have a full list of tee times, including the featured groups.

By David Fucillo
Collin Morikawa of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the second round of THE NORTHERN TRUST, the first event of the FedExCup Playoffs, at Liberty National Golf Club on August 20, 2021 in Jersey City, New Jersey. Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The PGA Tour is in Owings Mills, Maryland this week for the BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club. This is the second tournament of the FedExCup Playoffs, with the top 70 golfers facing off. The top 30 in points after this weekend will advance to the TOUR Championship with a $15 million first-place prize on the line.

The second day of the tournament gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 9:40 a.m. ET. On Friday, Golf Channel will broadcast from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. PGA Tour Live will stream featured groups from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the Caves Valley Golf Club on Friday. The featured groups on Friday are the following trios and tee times. They include the top nine golfers in the world. Jon Rahm entered Round 1 as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook.

10:57 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Harris English, Bryson DeChambeau
11:09 a.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa
1:14 p.m.: Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland, Brooks Koepka
1:43 p.m.: Tony Finau, Jon Rahm, Cameron Smith

2021 BMW Championship, second round tee times

Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
9:40 AM Sebastián Muñoz Chris Kirk Jhonattan Vegas
9:52 AM Maverick McNealy Paul Casey Emiliano Grillo
10:04 AM Lucas Glover Matt Jones Alex Noren
10:16 AM Carlos Ortiz Brian Harman Hudson Swafford
10:28 AM Marc Leishman Cam Davis K.H. Lee
10:40 AM Hideki Matsuyama Jason Kokrak Kevin Na
10:57 AM Jordan Spieth Harris English Bryson DeChambeau
11:09 AM Patrick Cantlay Justin Thomas Collin Morikawa
11:21 AM Sungjae Im Billy Horschel Rory McIlroy
11:33 AM Sergio Garcia Erik van Rooyen Lee Westwood
11:45 AM Mackenzie Hughes Patton Kizzire Talor Gooch
11:57 AM Charl Schwartzel Keith Mitchell Kevin Streelman
12:14 PM Harold Varner III Robert Streb Aaron Wise
12:26 PM Shane Lowry Tom Hoge Cameron Champ
12:38 PM Russell Henley Branden Grace Webb Simpson
12:50 PM Dustin Johnson Daniel Berger Scottie Scheffler
1:02 PM Stewart Cink Corey Conners Joaquin Niemann
1:14 PM Xander Schauffele Viktor Hovland Brooks Koepka
1:31 PM Abraham Ancer Louis Oosthuizen Sam Burns
1:43 PM Tony Finau Jon Rahm Cameron Smith
1:55 PM Charley Hoffman Max Homa Kevin Kisner
2:07 PM Keegan Bradley Si Woo Kim Cameron Tringale
2:19 PM Ryan Palmer Harry Higgs Phil Mickelson
Sebastián Muñoz Chris Kirk Jhonattan Vegas
9:40 AM Maverick McNealy Paul Casey Emiliano Grillo
9:52 AM Lucas Glover Matt Jones Alex Noren
10:04 AM Carlos Ortiz Brian Harman Hudson Swafford
10:16 AM Marc Leishman Cam Davis K.H. Lee
10:28 AM Hideki Matsuyama Jason Kokrak Kevin Na
10:40 AM Jordan Spieth Harris English Bryson DeChambeau
10:57 AM Patrick Cantlay Justin Thomas Collin Morikawa
11:09 AM Sungjae Im Billy Horschel Rory McIlroy
11:21 AM Sergio Garcia Erik van Rooyen Lee Westwood
11:33 AM Mackenzie Hughes Patton Kizzire Talor Gooch
11:45 AM Charl Schwartzel Keith Mitchell Kevin Streelman
11:57 AM Harold Varner III Robert Streb Aaron Wise
12:14 PM Shane Lowry Tom Hoge Cameron Champ
12:26 PM Russell Henley Branden Grace Webb Simpson
12:38 PM Dustin Johnson Daniel Berger Scottie Scheffler
12:50 PM Stewart Cink Corey Conners Joaquin Niemann
1:02 PM Xander Schauffele Viktor Hovland Brooks Koepka
1:14 PM Abraham Ancer Louis Oosthuizen Sam Burns
1:31 PM Tony Finau Jon Rahm Cameron Smith
1:43 PM Charley Hoffman Max Homa Kevin Kisner
1:55 PM Keegan Bradley Si Woo Kim Cameron Tringale
2:07 PM Ryan Palmer Harry Higgs Phil Mickelson
2:19 PM

More From DraftKings Nation