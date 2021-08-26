Full list of tee times for round 2 of the BMW Championship

The PGA Tour is in Owings Mills, Maryland this week for the BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club. This is the second tournament of the FedExCup Playoffs, with the top 70 golfers facing off. The top 30 in points after this weekend will advance to the TOUR Championship with a $15 million first-place prize on the line.
The second day of the tournament gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 9:40 a.m. ET. On Friday, Golf Channel will broadcast from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. PGA Tour Live will stream featured groups from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the Caves Valley Golf Club on Friday. The featured groups on Friday are the following trios and tee times. They include the top nine golfers in the world. Jon Rahm entered Round 1 as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook.
10:57 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Harris English, Bryson DeChambeau
11:09 a.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa
1:14 p.m.: Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland, Brooks Koepka
1:43 p.m.: Tony Finau, Jon Rahm, Cameron Smith
2021 BMW Championship, second round tee times
|Time (ET)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|9:40 AM
|Sebastián Muñoz
|Chris Kirk
|Jhonattan Vegas
|9:52 AM
|Maverick McNealy
|Paul Casey
|Emiliano Grillo
|10:04 AM
|Lucas Glover
|Matt Jones
|Alex Noren
|10:16 AM
|Carlos Ortiz
|Brian Harman
|Hudson Swafford
|10:28 AM
|Marc Leishman
|Cam Davis
|K.H. Lee
|10:40 AM
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Jason Kokrak
|Kevin Na
|10:57 AM
|Jordan Spieth
|Harris English
|Bryson DeChambeau
|11:09 AM
|Patrick Cantlay
|Justin Thomas
|Collin Morikawa
|11:21 AM
|Sungjae Im
|Billy Horschel
|Rory McIlroy
|11:33 AM
|Sergio Garcia
|Erik van Rooyen
|Lee Westwood
|11:45 AM
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Patton Kizzire
|Talor Gooch
|11:57 AM
|Charl Schwartzel
|Keith Mitchell
|Kevin Streelman
|12:14 PM
|Harold Varner III
|Robert Streb
|Aaron Wise
|12:26 PM
|Shane Lowry
|Tom Hoge
|Cameron Champ
|12:38 PM
|Russell Henley
|Branden Grace
|Webb Simpson
|12:50 PM
|Dustin Johnson
|Daniel Berger
|Scottie Scheffler
|1:02 PM
|Stewart Cink
|Corey Conners
|Joaquin Niemann
|1:14 PM
|Xander Schauffele
|Viktor Hovland
|Brooks Koepka
|1:31 PM
|Abraham Ancer
|Louis Oosthuizen
|Sam Burns
|1:43 PM
|Tony Finau
|Jon Rahm
|Cameron Smith
|1:55 PM
|Charley Hoffman
|Max Homa
|Kevin Kisner
|2:07 PM
|Keegan Bradley
|Si Woo Kim
|Cameron Tringale
|2:19 PM
|Ryan Palmer
|Harry Higgs
|Phil Mickelson
