Full list of tee times for round 2 of the BMW Championship

The PGA Tour is in Owings Mills, Maryland this week for the BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club. This is the second tournament of the FedExCup Playoffs, with the top 70 golfers facing off. The top 30 in points after this weekend will advance to the TOUR Championship with a $15 million first-place prize on the line.

The second day of the tournament gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 9:40 a.m. ET. On Friday, Golf Channel will broadcast from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. PGA Tour Live will stream featured groups from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the Caves Valley Golf Club on Friday. The featured groups on Friday are the following trios and tee times. They include the top nine golfers in the world. Jon Rahm entered Round 1 as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook.

10:57 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Harris English, Bryson DeChambeau

11:09 a.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa

1:14 p.m.: Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland, Brooks Koepka

1:43 p.m.: Tony Finau, Jon Rahm, Cameron Smith