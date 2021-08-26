Breaking down the weather forecast for 2021 Coke Zero Sugar 400

NASCAR is heading down to Daytona International Speedway for a pair of races. The weekend opens with the Xfinity Series running the Wawa 250 on Friday night at 7:30 p.m ET. The race will air on NBC Sports Network. On Saturday at 7 p.m. ET, the Cup Series will close out its regular season when it runs the Coke Zero Sugar 400, which will air on NBC. Both races will be available via live stream at NBCSports.com/live.

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for Daytona International Speedway this weekend in Daytona Beach, Florida, with info courtesy of AccuWeather. Since we are still a couple days out from race weekend, the forecasts are all tentative.

Friday, August 27th

Hi 89°, Low 80°: A morning shower in some places; windy with clouds and sun, 56% chance of rain

7:30 p.m. ET, Wawa 250 (100 laps, 250 miles)

Saturday, August 28th

Hi 88°, Low 79°: A thunderstorm in spots, 40% chance of rain

7:00 p.m. ET, Coke Zero Sugar 400 (160 laps, 400 miles)