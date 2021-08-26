How to watch Champions League draw on TV and via live online stream

The 2021-22 Champions League begins with the draw, which will take place Thursday, August 26 at 12 p.m. ET. Chelsea is the defending champion, while Manchester City is the favorite to win this year’s competition according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

You can catch the draw, which places the 32 qualified teams into groups, on UEFA.com. The event is being streamed live on the governing body’s website. The groups will include 26 teams that were automatic qualifiers and six who qualified through a playoff that wrapped on August 25.

Heading into the group stage draw, Paris Saint-Germain is the favorite to win the Champions League at DraftKings Sportsbook. Manchester City follows at +350, Bayern Munich are tied at +750, and Liverpool wraps up the top five at +900.

Here is the full list of teams that will be placed in the various groups, divided up by each pot they’ll be drawn from on Thursday.

Pot 1

Chelsea

Villarreal

Atlético Madrid

Manchester City

Bayern Munich

Inter Milan

Lille

Sporting CP

Pot 2

Pot 3

Porto

Ajax

Shakhtar Donetsk

RB Leipzig

Red Bull Salzburg

Benfica

Atalanta

Zenit Saint Petersburg

Pot 4