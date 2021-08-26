How to watch Champions League draw on TV and via live online stream

The 2021-22 Champions League begins with the draw, which will take place Thursday, August 26 at 12 p.m. ET. Chelsea is the defending champion, while Manchester City is the favorite to win this year’s competition according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
You can catch the draw, which places the 32 qualified teams into groups, on UEFA.com. The event is being streamed live on the governing body’s website. The groups will include 26 teams that were automatic qualifiers and six who qualified through a playoff that wrapped on August 25.
Heading into the group stage draw, Paris Saint-Germain is the favorite to win the Champions League at DraftKings Sportsbook. Manchester City follows at +350, Bayern Munich are tied at +750, and Liverpool wraps up the top five at +900.
Here is the full list of teams that will be placed in the various groups, divided up by each pot they’ll be drawn from on Thursday.
Pot 1
- Chelsea
- Villarreal
- Atlético Madrid
- Manchester City
- Bayern Munich
- Inter Milan
- Lille
- Sporting CP
Pot 2
- Real Madrid
- Barcelona
- Juventus
- Manchester United
- Paris Saint-Germain
- Liverpool
- Sevilla
- Borussia Dortmund
Pot 3
- Porto
- Ajax
- Shakhtar Donetsk
- RB Leipzig
- Red Bull Salzburg
- Benfica
- Atalanta
- Zenit Saint Petersburg
Pot 4
- Beşiktaş
- Dynamo Kyiv
- Club Brugge
- Young Boys
- Milan
- Malmö FF
- VfL Wolfsburg
- Sheriff Tiraspol