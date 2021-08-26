Which teams are in the 2021-22 Champions League draw?

The 2021-22 Champions League draw takes place Thursday, August 26 at 12 p.m. ET in Istanbul, Turkey. The event can be watched live on UEFA.com. 26 teams earned a spot as automatic qualifiers while six earned spots through a playoff that wrapped up on August 25.

Here are the 26 automatic qualifiers for the 2021-22 competition:

La Liga: Atlético Madrid, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Sevilla, Villarreal

English Premier League: Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund, Wolfsburg

Serie A: Inter Milan, AC Milan, Atalanta, Juventus

Ligue 1: Lille, Paris Saint-Germain

Primeira Liga (Portugal): Sporting CP, FC Porto

Russian Premier League: Zenit St. Petersburg

Belgian First Division: Club Brugge

Ukrainian Premier League: Dynamo Kyiv

Dutch Eredivisie: Ajax

Süper Lig (Turkey): Beşiktaş

Here are the six teams that earned a spot through the August playoff:

Allsvenskan: Malmö FF

Austrian Bundesliga: Red Bull Salzburg

Divizia Națională: Sheriff Tiraspol

Primeira Liga: Benfica

Swiss Super League: Young Boys

Ukrainian Premier League: Shakhtar Donetsk

Reigning champion Chelsea is in the tournament. Manchester City and PSG, the favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, are also in the mix.

There will be six more teams involved in the competition. Those clubs will be determined by the Champions League playoffs. The first matchday for the 2021-22 competition is September 14 and 15.

Pot 1 (Champions League and Europa League title holders, and top six champions by association rank)

Chelsea

Villarreal

Atlético Madrid

Manchester City

Bayern Munich

Inter Milan

Lille

Sporting CP

Pot 2

Real Madrid

Barcelona

Juventus

Manchester United

Paris Saint-Germain

Liverpool

Sevilla

Borussia Dortmund

Pot 3

Porto

Ajax

Shakhtar Donetsk

RB Leipzig

Red Bull Salzburg

Benfica

Atalanta

Zenit Saint Petersburg

Pot 4