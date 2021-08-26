Which teams are in the 2021-22 Champions League draw?

The 2021-22 Champions League draw takes place Thursday, August 26 at 12 p.m. ET in Istanbul, Turkey. The event can be watched live on UEFA.com. 26 teams earned a spot as automatic qualifiers while six earned spots through a playoff that wrapped up on August 25.
Here are the 26 automatic qualifiers for the 2021-22 competition:
La Liga: Atlético Madrid, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Sevilla, Villarreal
English Premier League: Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea
Bundesliga: Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund, Wolfsburg
Serie A: Inter Milan, AC Milan, Atalanta, Juventus
Ligue 1: Lille, Paris Saint-Germain
Primeira Liga (Portugal): Sporting CP, FC Porto
Russian Premier League: Zenit St. Petersburg
Belgian First Division: Club Brugge
Ukrainian Premier League: Dynamo Kyiv
Dutch Eredivisie: Ajax
Süper Lig (Turkey): Beşiktaş
Here are the six teams that earned a spot through the August playoff:
Allsvenskan: Malmö FF
Austrian Bundesliga: Red Bull Salzburg
Divizia Națională: Sheriff Tiraspol
Primeira Liga: Benfica
Swiss Super League: Young Boys
Ukrainian Premier League: Shakhtar Donetsk
Reigning champion Chelsea is in the tournament. Manchester City and PSG, the favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, are also in the mix.
There will be six more teams involved in the competition. Those clubs will be determined by the Champions League playoffs. The first matchday for the 2021-22 competition is September 14 and 15.
Pot 1 (Champions League and Europa League title holders, and top six champions by association rank)
- Chelsea
- Villarreal
- Atlético Madrid
- Manchester City
- Bayern Munich
- Inter Milan
- Lille
- Sporting CP
Pot 2
- Real Madrid
- Barcelona
- Juventus
- Manchester United
- Paris Saint-Germain
- Liverpool
- Sevilla
- Borussia Dortmund
Pot 3
- Porto
- Ajax
- Shakhtar Donetsk
- RB Leipzig
- Red Bull Salzburg
- Benfica
- Atalanta
- Zenit Saint Petersburg
Pot 4
- Beşiktaş
- Dynamo Kyiv
- Club Brugge
- Young Boys
- Milan
- Malmö FF
- VfL Wolfsburg
- Sheriff Tiraspol