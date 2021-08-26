Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Thursday, August 26th

We have a 12-game schedule in the majors on Thursday, which means there are multiple opportunities to come away with a win in DraftKings baseball DFS. The main slate has 9 games starting at 7:05 p.m. ET.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Thursday, August 26th.

Rangers vs. Indians, 7:10 p.m. ET

Franmil Reyes ($5,500)

Amed Rosario ($4,200)

Myles Straw ($3,000)

Yu Chang ($2,200)

For our first team stack for tonight’s main slate, we are going to go with Cleveland, who is wrapping up a series against the Texas Rangers and starting pitcher Jordan Lyles. Lyles has not pitched well this season for the Rangers with a 6-10 record and 5.33 ERA. The veteran pitcher has struggled on the road with a 5.40 ERA and .273 opponents batting average.

DraftKings Sportsbook thinks that there could be a lot of runs scored as the total is set at 9.5. It’s not out of the realm of possibility with Lyles and Sam Hentges (Cleveland) on the mound. Franmil Reyes is one of the best options for this stack with his ability to change the game with one swing. Also, Lyles has capability of giving a home run or two as he’s allowed 31 on the season.

Cardinals vs. Pirates, 7:05 p.m. ET

Paul Goldschmidt ($4,800)

Tommy Edman ($4,200)

Yadier Molina ($3,800)

Dylan Carlson ($3,300)

The St. Louis Cardinals will have a favorable pitching matchup in Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller on Thursday night. Keller has not had much luck pitching at home with a 7.82 ERA and .346 opponents batting average in 10 starts. However in his last start, which was against the Cardinals on the road, Keller allowed 6 hits, zero earned runs, and recorded 6 strikeouts.

But I don’t think Keller will have the same luck against the Cardinals tonight at PNC Park. St. Louis second baseman Tommy Edman has the best stats against Keller, hitting .429 with an RBI in seven career at-bats.

Royals vs. Mariners, 10:10 p.m. ET

Kyle Seager ($4,100)

Ty France ($4,000)

Abraham Toro ($3,800)

J.P. Crawford ($3,700)

The Seattle Mariners will be our final team stack for Thursday night’s slate as they will be going up against Kansas City Royals starter Brad Keller. Keller has struggled on the mound this season with a 8-12 record and 5.43 ERA. The Mariners have won three straight games and averaging 5.3 runs per game. If you are looking for a quality value play for this stack, look no further than Seattle first baseman Ty France. France is hitting .294 with 15 HRs, 54 RBI, and averaging 7.7 FPPG. However, in his last 7 games, the 27-year-old is averaging 13.71 FPPG.