Tracking MLB betting action for Thursday, August 26th

We have a 13-game schedule in the majors Thursday, beginning at 1:05 p.m. ET with the Los Angeles Angels and Baltimore Orioles. There are a lot good matchups happening across the league that will feature a ton of betting implications.

After going 0-2 to begin the week, we bounced back with a perfect 2-0 Wednesday night for our bets bets. The first winning best bet happened earlier in the day as Houston Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr. went over 6.5 strikeouts (-135) against Kansas City. McCullers had 7 strikeouts, while allowing 5 hits (1 HR), 4 earned runs, and 4 walks in 6.2 IP. Houston eventually won the game in extra innings 5-4.

Our second winning best bet was a plus-money player prop from the Los Angeles Angels and Baltimore Orioles. All-Star Shohei Ohtani gave up two home runs in the first inning to the Orioles. But he bounced back, going over 6.5 strikeouts (+115) with 7 strikeouts in 5.0 IP.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks base on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Thursday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Thursday, August 26th — Record YTD (40-32)

James Kaprielian over 5.5 strikeouts (-105) vs. New York

The Oakland Athletics will begin a highly-anticipated four-game series on Thursday night against the hottest team in the baseball — the New York Yankees. Athletics starting pitcher James Kaprielian will have the tall task of trying to slow down the Yankees, who have won 11 straight games.

Kaprielian enters tonight’s start with a 7-4 record and 3.25 ERA through 16 starts. It will be the second time that the rookie pitcher is facing the Yankees. The first start happened at Yankee Stadium on Jun. 18, where Kaprielian had 7 strikeouts and only allowed 3 earned runs in 5.2 IP. The Athletics went on win that game 5-3. The 27-year-old has gone over 5.5 strikeouts in 9 out of 16 starts this season. In his last 5 home starts, Kaprielian is averaging 6.2 strikeouts per game. Meanwhile, the Yankees’ offense is producing 9.24 strikeouts per game this season and 9.50 strikeouts per game on the road.

Mariners Team Total over 4.5 runs (+100)

If you want to play a plus-money bet tonight, then the Seattle Mariners’ team total might be your best bet. The Mariners have won three-straight games and are averaging 5.3 runs per game. In those three wins, Seattle has gone over 4.5 runs scored each time. The Mariners should be able to score some runs on Royals’ pitcher Brad Keller, who has a 5.09 ERA and .308 opponents batting average on the road this season.

