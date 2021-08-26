Austin Ekeler says he’s drafting himself #1 in fantasy football

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler is hosting his own fantasy football show over at Yahoo Sports called Ekeler’s Edge. This would appear to be a first for an active NFL player to be this engaged in fantasy sports. And Ekeler’s advice? Draft him No. 1 overall.

Ekeler says he was never back to 100 percent after his early season hamstring injury, but is now back and ready to dominate, per TMZ Sports. Ekelers says, “I would definitely be skeptical, too, absolutely. I’m picking myself #1 overall because I’m betting on myself. Feeling great, feeling explosive. Ready for these preseason games to be over with so we can get on the dang field.”

Ekeler broke out in a big way in 2019 when he rushed 132 times for 557 yards and three touchdowns and caught 92 of 108 targets for 993 yards and eight touchdowns, giving him over 1500 total yards and 11 touchdowns for a huge PPR season.

Injuries did slow him down last season, but he was still productive, gaining 933 total yards with 54 receptions, but only three touchdowns. Ekeler’s touchdown numbers will fluctuate as he does most of his work as a receiver and isn’t the primary goal line back. But with Justin Herbert and an offense that should continue to get better, his upside should remain high.