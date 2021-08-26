Champions League draw: Who is in Group A, who is best team, who is sleeper for 2021-2022

The Champions League returns in 2021-22 with Europe’s top clubs vying for continental glory. The UCL draw has slotted 32 teams into groups to get the competition underway. Chelsea is the defending champion after defeating Manchester City 1-0 in last year’s final. Here’s a look at how Group A shapes up in this year’s Champions League.

Teams

Manchester City

Paris Saint-Germain

RB Leipzig

Club Brugge

Best team

PSG: As much talent as Manchester City has with the pending addition of Cristiano Ronaldo, the French giants are the team to beat in this group. A front line of Neymar, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe might be the most dynamic in history and PSG has enough on the back end to bail out its forwards if they don’t click. Those two clashes between Ronaldo and Messi will be highly entertaining.

Sleeper team

RB Leipzig: Despite losing manager Julian Nagelsmann, RB Leipzig is always a sneaky group. USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams, Dominik Szoboszlai, Emil Forsberg and Yussuf Poulsen headline a talented group of internationals in Leipzig’s squad. Man City and PSG are the favorites, but Leipzig is no pushover in this group.