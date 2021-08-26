 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Champions League draw: Who is in Group B, who is best team, who is sleeper for 2021-2022

The 2021-22 UEFA Champions League draw was held on Thursday, August 26. We break down what to know about Group B.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Liverpool Training Session
Trent Alexander-Arnold and Sadio Mane of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre on August 26, 2021 in Kirkby, England.
Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The Champions League returns in 2021-22 with Europe’s top clubs vying for continental glory. The UCL draw has slotted 32 teams into groups to get the competition underway. Chelsea is the defending champion after defeating Manchester City 1-0 in last year’s final. Here’s a look at how Group B shapes up in this year’s Champions League.

Teams

Atletico Madrid
Liverpool
AC Milan
FC Porto

Best team

Liverpool: This is the “Group of Death” in the Champions League this season, something manager Jurgen Klopp will certainly sound off on. However, Liverpool’s squad is the best if healthy. Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino are a great front line with Diogo Jota adding some firepower as well. The defense remains strong and Klopp is arguably the best manager here. Atletico Madrid is no slouch, but Liverpool has the edge.

Sleeper team

AC Milan: With the Italian powerhouse in Pot 4, someone was going to be unhappy with this draw. Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Ante Rebic and Olivier Giroud are the big names, but look for Simon Kjaer, Sandro Tonali and Pietro Pellegri to be impact players for this side. The path of out this group is not easy, but AC Milan has the talent to compete with Atletico and Liverpool.

