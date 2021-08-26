Champions League draw: Who is in Group C, who is best team, who is sleeper for 2021-2022

The Champions League returns in 2021-22 with Europe’s top clubs vying for continental glory. The UCL draw has slotted 32 teams into groups to get the competition underway. Chelsea is the defending champion after defeating Manchester City 1-0 in last year’s final. Here’s a look at how Group C shapes up in this year’s Champions League.

Teams

Sporting CP

Borussia Dortmund

Ajax

Besiktas

Best team

Borussia Dortmund: The German club has the best attack of this group with Erling Haaland leading the line. Marco Reus, Axel Witsel and Thomas Meunier bring experience to this otherwise youthful side. USMNT’s Gio Reyna and Jude Bellingham are looking to step into bigger roles with Jadon Sancho gone. This isn’t a difficult group for Dortmund, so there’s an opportunity for some experimentation without much risk.

Sleeper team

Sporting CP: This team isn’t going to draw a lot of eyeballs, but Sporting did win the Portuguese domestic league last season and has a dynamic attacker in Pedro Goncalves. Nuno Santos and Jovane Cabral are good supporting players for a talented team coming into the group as an underdog in the eyes of the public. That’s a dangerous combination capable of shaking up Group C.