 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Champions League draw: Who is in Group C, who is best team, who is sleeper for 2021-2022

The 2021-22 UEFA Champions League draw was held on Thursday, August 26. We break down what to know about Group C.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Sport-Club Freiburg v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga
Erling Haaland in action during the Bundesliga match between Sport-Club Freiburg v Borussia Dortmund at Dreisamstadion on August 21, 2021 in Freiburg, Germany.
Photo by Alexandre Simoes/Borussia Dortmund/Getty Images

The Champions League returns in 2021-22 with Europe’s top clubs vying for continental glory. The UCL draw has slotted 32 teams into groups to get the competition underway. Chelsea is the defending champion after defeating Manchester City 1-0 in last year’s final. Here’s a look at how Group C shapes up in this year’s Champions League.

Teams

Sporting CP
Borussia Dortmund
Ajax
Besiktas

Best team

Borussia Dortmund: The German club has the best attack of this group with Erling Haaland leading the line. Marco Reus, Axel Witsel and Thomas Meunier bring experience to this otherwise youthful side. USMNT’s Gio Reyna and Jude Bellingham are looking to step into bigger roles with Jadon Sancho gone. This isn’t a difficult group for Dortmund, so there’s an opportunity for some experimentation without much risk.

Sleeper team

Sporting CP: This team isn’t going to draw a lot of eyeballs, but Sporting did win the Portuguese domestic league last season and has a dynamic attacker in Pedro Goncalves. Nuno Santos and Jovane Cabral are good supporting players for a talented team coming into the group as an underdog in the eyes of the public. That’s a dangerous combination capable of shaking up Group C.

More From DraftKings Nation