Champions League draw: Who is in Group E, who is best team, who is sleeper for 2021-2022

The Champions League returns in 2021-22 with Europe’s top clubs vying for continental glory. The UCL draw has slotted 32 teams into groups to get the competition underway. Chelsea is the defending champion after defeating Manchester City 1-0 in last year’s final. Here’s a look at how Group E shapes up in this year’s Champions League.

Teams

Bayern Munich

Barcelona

Benfica

Dynamo Kyiv

Best team

Bayern Munich: Obviously this call is between Bayern and Barcelona but with the departure of Lionel Messi, Barca has much to figure out as it shifts its attacking focus more to Antoine Griezmann and Memphis Depay. Bayern Munich boasts one of the most prolific scorers in the world with Robert Lewandowski, who’s won the Golden Boot in Bundesliga the last four seasons in a row and five of the last six years. Bayern has dominated Bundesliga play and I think the German giants will be the eventual winners of Group E as well.

Sleeper team

Benfica: While it qualified through a UCL playoff, don’t overlook the Portuguese club quite yet. Benfica is consistently finishing near the top of the table in Primeira Liga and boasts world class players like Gilberto, Nicolas Otamendi, and Adel Taarabt. It is off to a flying start in domestic league play this season, winning the first three games. While Benfica won’t be expected to finish in the top two with Bayern and Barca in the mix, it may have a better shot than Dynamo Kyiv at pulling off an upset.