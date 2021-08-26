Champions League draw: Who is in Group F, who is best team, who is sleeper for 2021-2022

The Champions League returns in 2021-22 with Europe’s top clubs vying for continental glory. The UCL draw has slotted 32 teams into groups to get the competition underway. Chelsea is the defending champion after defeating Manchester City 1-0 in last year’s final. Here’s a look at how Group F shapes up in this year’s Champions League.

Teams

Villarreal

Manchester United

Atalanta

BSC Young Boys

Best team

Manchester United: It’s kind of a no-brainer — this is Man U’s group to lose. It’ll be expected to finish on top of the group, with dangerous attackers like Anthony Martial, Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, and Jadon Sancho. The club recently bolstered its defense with the acquisition of French international Raphael Varane and will most likely pair him in central defense with Harry Maguire. This team is a force to be reckoned with and could make a deep run in this tournament.

Sleeper team

Atalanta: While Villarreal has gotten off to a slow start in La Liga, Atalanta are poised to have a good season in Serie A as well as be somewhat competitive for the Champions League as well. The team could easily finish in the No. 2 spot especially if Villarreal doesn’t perform to its normal standards. Players like Josip Iličić, Luis Muriel, and Ruslan Malinovskyi will be key in helping Atalanta qualify for the Round of 16.