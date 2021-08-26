Champions League draw: Who is in Group H, who is best team, who is sleeper for 2021-2022

The Champions League returns in 2021-22 with Europe’s top clubs vying for continental glory. The UCL draw has slotted 32 teams into groups to get the competition underway. Chelsea is the defending champion after defeating Manchester City 1-0 in last year’s final. Here’s a look at how Group H shapes up in this year’s Champions League.

Teams

Chelsea

Juventus

Zenit

Malmö FF

Best team

Chelsea: Anyone who knows much about soccer will tell you that Chelsea is all but guaranteed to win this group without much trouble. The reigning UCL title holders, with the addition of powerhouse striker Romelu Lukaku, should be able to cruise past the other teams fairly easily. Juventus could be without Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been linked in a move to Manchester City. In addition to Lukaku, guys like Timo Werner, Hakin Ziyech, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, and young USMNT standout Christian Pulisic will create problems for lesser defenses in this group and should be able to propel Chelsea to another deep run in this competition.

Sleeper team

Zenit: While Juventus is likely expected to finish second, don’t count FC Zenit out quite yet. This team won the Russian Premier League championship for the last three seasons in a row, with Artem Dzyuba taking home the Golden Boot honors for the last two years straight. While it may struggle against both Chelsea and Juventus, Juve may have to potentially figure things out without Ronaldo and that could cause problems for the Serie A side, allowing Zenit to swoop in and steal points in the group stage.