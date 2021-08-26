Champions League draw: Who is in Group G, who is best team, who is sleeper for 2021-2022

The Champions League returns in 2021-22 with Europe’s top clubs vying for continental glory. The UCL draw has slotted 32 teams into groups to get the competition underway. Chelsea is the defending champion after defeating Manchester City 1-0 in last year’s final. Here’s a look at how Group G shapes up in this year’s Champions League.

Teams

Lille OSC

Sevilla

RB Salzburg

VfL Wolfsburg

Best team

Lille OSC: This one’s not so clear cut, as all four teams in this group could be considered relatively equal. There aren’t any giants or heavy hitters in Group G, but Lille are the reigning champions of Ligue 1 after edging out PSG by one point in the 2020-21 season. This team has got solid players like Burak Yilmaz, Jonathan David and young American Timothy Weah that can cause some trouble for anyone’s defense in any given game. Given all that, Lille is not an automatic lock for a top-two finish as any team could take control of the group.

Sleeper team

Wolfsburg: Currently sitting at the top of the Bundesliga table, Wolfsburg looks to be a solid team especially with how Group G is looking at first glance. Wout Weghorst is a fantastic striker, scoring 25 goals for the Bundesliga side last season and is already on a roll this season, scoring the winning goal in their season opener as Wolfsburg looks to stay at the top of the Bundesliga table.