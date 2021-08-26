Report: Cristiano Ronaldo set to join Manchester City

Legendary forward Cristiano Ronaldo, arguably the greatest soccer player of all time, is set to join Manchester City from Juventus, according to ESPN. The move brings Ronaldo back to the Premier League, where he previously starred with Manchester United.

The Portugal forward has been a force, winning domestic titles in England, Spain and Italy. The 36-year old remains one of the best in the game and has scored 674 goals in his club career. He now joins Pep Guardiola and a Manchester City team looking to win the Champions League while also grabbing a fourth Premier League title in five seasons.

Juventus has demanded a transfer fee for Ronaldo, but has reportedly been trying to get the star off its wage bill. Paris Saint-Germain was interested as well in Ronaldo’s services in the event it decided to send Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid, but the French giants have decided to back off from that for now.

Manchester City has been busy this summer, adding Jack Grealish to the midfield and aggressively pursuing Harry Kane. The England striker said he plans to remain at Tottenham, giving City the chance to shift its focus to Ronaldo. The club was also in on Lionel Messi to his connection to Guardiola, but the Argentina star ultimately went to PSG after La Liga refused to accept his Barcelona contract due to economic reasons.

The move would make Man City even bigger title favorites and likely shift the balance of power in Champions League play as well. The current Premier League title holders at +120 to repeat according to DraftKings Sportsbook.