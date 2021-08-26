How odds for 2021 Women’s US Open shifted since Serena and Venus Williams withdrawal

The 2021 US Open tennis tournament gets underway on Monday, August 30, and the women’s tournament will be missing two notable names. Serena Williams withdrew on Wednesday due to a right leg injury and her sister Venus Williams — awarded a wild card entry — withdrew as well due to injury.

Serena entered the tournament with +1100 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to win what would be her seventh US Open title and 24th overall Grand Slam title. Serena is no longer the heavy favorite she was during the recent prime of her career, but would still be a threat to win.

The favorites include Aryna Sabalenka, Ashleigh Barty, Simona Halep, and Iga Swiatek, none of whom saw their odds move with Serena’s withdrawal. Naomi Osaka moved from +500 to +450 for a bit on Wednesday morning, but she is now back at +500. Barty is the favorite and sits at +350 to win the tournament.

