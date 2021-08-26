Tracking WNBA betting action for Thursday, August 26th

We have a three-game schedule in the WNBA on Thursday night with every game beginning at 7 p.m. ET. There are a lot good matchups happening across the league that will feature a ton of betting implications.

After coming away with a 1-1 split in our first edition of bets last week, we picked another 1-1 split on Tuesday night, thanks to the Washington Mystics (-2.5) for a dominating 78-68 win over the Los Angeles Sparks. Our lone loss that night was the Las Vegas Aces, who lost 76-62 to the Connecticut Sun. However, we did grab another win Wednesday night with the Phoenix Mercury (-6), who defeated the New York Liberty 106-79.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best WNBA picks base on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Thursday night’s hoops action.

WNBA picks for Thursday, August 26th — Record YTD (3-2)

Aces (-12) vs. Dream

To lead off our best bets for tonight, we are going to take the Las Vegas Aces and the points against the Atlanta Dream. The Aces are looking to bounce back after suffering a tough loss earlier this week to the Connecticut Sun. Las Vegas clinched a playoff berth on Wednesday, but would like to hold onto the second seed in the standings.

Despite having a 17-7 record, the Aces have been average against the spread with a 12-11-1 record. Additionally, they are 4-6-1 ATS on the road this season and 2-4 ATS in their last six games. However, the Aces are the much better team and will try to replicate what they did to the Dream on July 4, where they won 118-95.

Also, not too mention, Atlanta is dealing with a litany of injuries as Candace Dupree is out with a back injury and Crystal Bradford is out indefinitely with a foot injury. The Aces led by A’ja Wilson and Liz Cambage should be able to get the job done easily. Take Vegas!

Mystics (-4.5) vs. Wings

The best game of the night in the W might be the Washington Mystics and Dallas Wings at 7:00 p.m. ET. Both teams are fighting for a playoff spot as the Wings are holding onto the eighth seed, while the Mystics are only a half-game behind them.

Washington has looked like a completely different team in their last two games with the return of Elena Della Donne. In their win over the Sparks, EDD had an efficient 18 points (5-9 FG) and 5 rebounds in 17 minutes. Myisha Hines-Allen had a game-high 19 points on 8-of-13 shooting from the field and 7 rebounds. The Mystics did all of this without the likes of MVP candidate Tina Charles. Washington is 7-4 ATS at home this season and 5-1 ATS against teams from the West. Meanwhile, the Wings will not go quietly as they know what is at stake with the regular season winding down. The Mystics will have to keep their eye on All-Star Arike Ogunbowale, who is a walking bucket and liable to score 20 points or more in a blink of an eye.

Dallas has fared well too against the spread with a 7-4 record on the road, but is 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games. It would not come as a surprise to see this game come down to the wire, but I like Washington.

