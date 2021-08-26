Champions League draw: Full breakdown of all the groups

The Champions League group stage is set for the 2021-22 after the draw. Groups A and B are looking stacked, while Groups C and G look lighter than expected. There are several enticing matchups in the group stage, headlined by Manchester City meeting Paris Saint-Germain twice in Group A. This will mean two showdowns between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, who switched clubs this transfer window.

Bayern Munich will face Barcelona in the group stage. The German club rocked Barca 8-2 in the 2019-20 knockout round, adding to the tension between Messi and the club on the path to an eventual split. Liverpool meets Atletico Madrid in the group stage as well. The 2018-19 UCL champions were knocked out by the defending La Liga titles holders in the 2019-20 Round of 16. Real Madrid and Inter Milan will clash in the group stage. Defending champions Chelsea have a tough group stage with Juventus and Zenit St. Petersburg. The Russian club has motivation to do well in this competition with the final being held in St. Petersburg for this edition.

Here’s an in-depth look at each group ahead of Matchday 1, which takes place September 14 and 15.

Manchester City

Paris Saint-Germain

RB Leipzig

Club Brugge

Atletico Madrid

Liverpool

AC Milan

FC Porto

Sporting CP

Borussia Dortmund

Ajax

Besiktas

Inter Milan

Real Madrid

Shakhtar Donetsk

Sheriff

Bayern Munich

Barcelona

Benfica

Dynamo Kyiv

Villarreal

Manchester United

Atalanta

BSC Young Boys

Lille OSC

Sevilla

RB Salzburg

VfL Wolfsburg

Chelsea

Juventus

Zenit

Malmö FF