Angel McCoughtry listed as questionable against Dream

The Las Vegas Aces announced on Thursday afternoon that Angel McCoughtry is listed as questionable for tonight’s game against the Atlanta Dream. McCoughtry has not played in a single game this season after suffering a season-ending torn ACL and meniscus in her right knee back in May.

It was the second knee injury that McCoughtry has suffered within a three-year span. The former 2009 first overall pick missed the 2019 season due to a left knee injury in the prior season.

Last season, McCoughtry had a stellar first year with the Aces after deciding not to re-sign with the Atlanta Dream, who she led to the WNBA Finals in 2010, 2011, and 2013. With the Aces, McCoughtry averaged 14.4 points and 5.3 rebounds. It will be interesting to see if the former top pick makes debut against her old squad, especially after the Aces tweeted this image of McCoughtry going through shootaround.