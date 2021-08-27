There will be no cut line at the 2021 BMW Championship

The PGA Tour will tee off the second round of the 2021 BMW Championship on Friday at 9:40 a.m. ET. We’ve got a three-way tie atop the leaderboard after 18 holes. Sam Burns, Jon Rahm, and Rory McIlroy finished the first day with a -8. Sergio Garcia follows at -7, and Abraham Ancer and Patrick Cantlay follow in a tie for -6.

The first trios tee off on Friday at 9:40 a.m. ET and the final groups will be on the course at 2:19 p.m. ET. For most tournaments, that means we would have a ways to go before we know what the weekend field looks like after the Friday cut. For the BMW Championship, that is not the case because there is no cut.

The BMW Championship is the second round of the three-tournament FedExCup Playoffs. The series opened with the top 125 golfers in the points standings playing in The Northern Trust last weekend. Following the close of that tournament, the top 70 in points advanced to this week’s BMW Championship. Once this tournament ends, the top 30 in points will advance to the season-ending TOUR Championship to compete for a $15 million first place prize.

Normally, a cut is the top 65 plus ties. That usually results in over 70 golfers advancing to the weekend of a given tournament. Because there are only 70 golfers taking part this weekend, there’s no need for that kind of cut. That means that even golfers like Branden Grace (+3) and Si Woo Kim (+2) will get to keep playing into the weekend even if they don’t recover from the first round.