Full list of tee times for Round 3 of the BMW Championship will arrive after 2nd round wraps on Saturday

The PGA Tour is headed into the weekend at the penultimate tournament of the 2020-2021 season. The FedExCup Playoffs got underway last week with the top 125 golfers at The Northern Trust, and this weekend it’s the top 70 at the BMW Championship. There is no cut line due to it being a 70-player field.

The second round was delayed due to rain and that eventually resulted in a suspension due to darkness. There are 15 golfers left to finish up their rounds, with trios split between the 14th and 18th holes. Those golfers will get underway on Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m. We’ll get a full list of tee times for Saturday’s third round after that, but we do know golfers will tee off in trios between approximately 10:40 a.m. and 12:50 p.m.

The television broadcast for Saturday’s third round is scheduled to get underway at noon ET with Golf Channel airing until 3 p.m. NBC then takes over until 6 p.m. PGA Tour Live will offer a live stream of featured groups and holes all day on Saturday.

We’ll drop in a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the BMW Championship on Saturday once they’re available. The final trio will likely be Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Cantlay, and Jon Rahm. DeChambeau and Cantlay finished their second rounds in first (-16) and second place (-15), respectively. Rahm is on the 16th hole and tied with Cantlay. Sungjae Im and Sergio Garcia are tied for fourth at -12 and both completed their second rounds.