Overall rankings for 2021 PPR fantasy football leagues

We take you through our overall PPR rankings heading into the 2021 NFL season heading into fantasy football drafts.

By Chet Gresham
We’re officially heading into Week 3 of the 2021 NFL preseason, but there’s plenty of depth charts still in flux as we approach the regular season. While you prepare for your fantasy football drafts, be sure to consider your league’s scoring settings. Point per reception (PPR) league formats have become the way of the future, earning fantasy managers points for increased usage in the receiving game.

There’s been plenty of notable news heading into Preseason Week 3, including that the Jaguars will (shockingly) be starting 2021’s No. 1 Overall pick, Trevor Lawrence, to kick off Week 1. The Broncos also announced that Teddy Bridgewater will be their Week 1 starter, after being traded to the team back in April from the Carolina Panthers.

The most impactful news for the 2021 fantasy football season is probably the official announcement of Jameis Winston as the Saints starting quarterback. He’s ranked as PFF’s third most highly graded quarterback throughout the 2021 preseason in his limited snaps while showcasing the rapport he’s built with second-year wideout, Marquez Callaway. All in all, the upside for all assets within this offense, including RB Alvin Kamara, just got more significant.

In Week 3 of the preseason, we’ll get our final glimpses at what we can likely project for NFL offenses in the 2021 fantasy football season, so be sure to check back next week as we update our rankings once again ahead of your fantasy football drafts.

Overall PPR rankings for 2021 fantasy football

Rank Name Tm Pos
1 Christian McCaffrey CAR RB
2 Dalvin Cook MIN RB
3 Davante Adams GB WR
4 Alvin Kamara NO RB
5 Saquon Barkley NYG RB
6 Derrick Henry TEN RB
7 Stefon Diggs BUF WR
8 Tyreek Hill KC WR
9 Aaron Jones GB RB
10 Calvin Ridley ATL WR
11 Travis Kelce KC TE
12 DeAndre Hopkins ARI WR
13 Ezekiel Elliott DAL RB
14 Najee Harris PIT RB
15 Joe Mixon CIN RB
16 Jonathan Taylor IND RB
17 Nick Chubb CLE RB
18 Austin Ekeler LAC RB
19 D.K. Metcalf SEA WR
20 George Kittle SF TE
21 Antonio Gibson WAS RB
22 Justin Jefferson MIN WR
23 Keenan Allen LAC WR
24 Terry McLaurin WAS WR
25 CeeDee Lamb DAL WR
26 Allen Robinson II CHI WR
27 Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC RB
28 Miles Sanders PHI RB
29 Chris Godwin TB WR
30 David Montgomery CHI RB
31 Patrick Mahomes II KC QB
32 Chris Carson SEA RB
33 Kyler Murray ARI QB
34 Darren Waller LV TE
35 James Robinson JAC RB
36 D'Andre Swift DET RB
37 Josh Allen BUF QB
38 Dak Prescott DAL QB
39 Mike Evans TB WR
40 A.J. Brown TEN WR
41 Robert Woods LAR WR
42 Aaron Rodgers GB QB
43 Julio Jones TEN WR
44 Amari Cooper DAL WR
45 Adam Thielen MIN WR
46 Russell Wilson SEA QB
47 Cooper Kupp LAR WR
48 Lamar Jackson BAL QB
49 Diontae Johnson PIT WR
50 J.K. Dobbins BAL RB
51 Josh Jacobs LV RB
52 Raheem Mostert SF RB
53 Kenny Golladay NYG WR
54 Tee Higgins CIN WR
55 Tyler Lockett SEA WR
56 Mark Andrews BAL TE
57 D.J. Moore CAR WR
58 T.J. Hockenson DET TE
59 Brandon Aiyuk SF WR
60 Odell Beckham Jr. CLE WR
61 Kareem Hunt CLE RB
62 Chase Edmonds ARI RB
63 Mike Davis ATL RB
64 Damien Harris NE RB
65 Tom Brady TB QB
66 Myles Gaskin MIA RB
67 Melvin Gordon III DEN RB
68 Chase Claypool PIT WR
69 Justin Herbert LAC QB
70 Brandin Cooks HOU WR
71 Gus Edwards BAL RB
72 Kyle Pitts ATL TE
73 Matthew Stafford LAR QB
74 Jarvis Landry CLE WR
75 Jerry Jeudy DEN WR
76 Will Fuller V MIA WR
77 Zack Moss BUF RB
78 Darrell Henderson LAR RB
79 Trey Sermon SF RB
80 Javonte Williams DEN RB
81 Logan Thomas WAS TE
82 Robby Anderson CAR WR
83 Giovani Bernard TB RB
84 Tyler Boyd CIN WR
85 Robert Tonyan GB TE
86 Marquise Brown BAL WR
87 Courtland Sutton DEN WR
88 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT WR
89 Ronald Jones II TB RB
90 Marvin Jones Jr. JAC WR
91 Deebo Samuel SF WR
92 Irv Smith Jr. MIN TE
93 Leonard Fournette TB RB
94 James Conner ARI RB
95 Mecole Hardman KC WR
96 DeVante Parker MIA WR
97 Sony Michel LAR RB
98 Devin Singletary BUF RB
99 Tony Pollard DAL RB
100 Jamaal Williams DET RB
101 Noah Fant DEN TE
102 Mike Gesicki MIA TE
103 Ryan Tannehill TEN QB
104 Corey Davis NYJ WR
105 AJ Dillon GB RB
106 T.Y. Hilton IND WR
107 Cole Beasley BUF WR
108 Michael Carter NYJ RB
109 Jonnu Smith NE TE
110 Michael Pittman Jr. IND WR
111 Antonio Brown TB WR
112 DeVonta Smith PHI WR
113 Kenyan Drake LV RB
114 Kirk Cousins MIN QB
115 Jalen Hurts PHI QB
116 Tyler Higbee LAR TE
117 Michael Thomas NO WR
118 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC WR
119 Darrel Williams KC RB
120 Joe Burrow CIN QB
121 Evan Engram NYG TE
122 Trevor Lawrence JAC QB
123 Nyheim Hines IND RB
124 Matt Ryan ATL QB
125 Michael Gallup DAL WR
126 D.J. Chark Jr. JAC WR
127 Mike Williams LAC WR
128 Phillip Lindsay HOU RB
129 Tyrell Williams DET WR
130 Dallas Goedert PHI TE
131 Ben Roethlisberger PIT QB
132 Malcolm Brown MIA RB
133 Ryan Fitzpatrick WAS QB
134 Jakobi Meyers NE WR
135 Rashaad Penny SEA RB
136 Tevin Coleman NYJ RB
137 Blake Jarwin DAL TE
138 James White NE RB
139 Quez Watkins PHI WR
140 Ja'Marr Chase CIN WR
141 Curtis Samuel WAS WR
142 Jared Cook LAC TE
143 Tua Tagovailoa MIA QB
144 Henry Ruggs III LV WR
145 Rhamondre Stevenson NE RB
146 Marquez Valdes-Scantling GB WR
147 J.D. McKissic WAS RB
148 Rondale Moore ARI WR
149 Hunter Henry NE TE
150 Gabriel Davis BUF WR
151 Tre'Quan Smith NO WR
152 Hayden Hurst ATL TE
153 Alexander Mattison MIN RB
154 Darrynton Evans TEN RB
155 Justin Fields CHI QB
156 Darnell Mooney CHI WR
157 Zach Wilson NYJ QB
158 Sammy Watkins BAL WR
159 Marquez Callaway NO WR
160 Cole Kmet CHI TE
161 Elijah Moore NYJ WR
162 KJ Hamler DEN WR
163 Bryan Edwards LV WR
164 Salvon Ahmed MIA RB
165 Jaylen Waddle MIA WR
166 Trey Lance SF QB
167 Jameis Winston NO QB
168 Rob Gronkowski TB TE
169 John Brown LV WR
170 Los Angeles Rams LAR DST
171 San Francisco 49ers SF DST
172 Pittsburgh Steelers PIT DST
173 Washington Football Team WAS DST
174 Baltimore Ravens BAL DST
175 Dawson Knox BUF TE
176 Austin Hooper CLE TE
177 Harrison Butker KC K
178 Zach Ertz PHI TE
179 Donald Parham Jr. LAC TE
180 Justin Tucker BAL K
181 Daniel Jones NYG QB
182 Baker Mayfield CLE QB
183 Nelson Agholor NE WR
184 Jalen Reagor PHI WR
185 Jimmy Garoppolo SF QB
186 Tyler Bass BUF K
187 Carson Wentz IND QB
188 Terrace Marshall Jr. CAR WR
189 Latavius Murray NO RB
190 Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE WR
191 Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB DST
192 Indianapolis Colts IND DST
193 Jason Sanders MIA K
194 New Orleans Saints NO DST
195 Derek Carr LV QB
196 Marlon Mack IND RB
197 Jamison Crowder NYJ WR
198 Greg Zuerlein DAL K
199 Eric Ebron PIT TE
200 New England Patriots NE DST
201 Buffalo Bills BUF DST
202 Miami Dolphins MIA DST
203 Christian Kirk ARI WR
204 Sterling Shepard NYG WR
205 Justin Jackson LAC RB
206 Cleveland Browns CLE DST
207 Kansas City Chiefs KC DST
208 Josh Palmer LAC WR
209 Gerald Everett SEA TE
210 Tony Jones Jr. NO RB
211 Los Angeles Chargers LAC DST
212 Younghoe Koo ATL K
213 Matt Gay LAR K
214 Rodrigo Blankenship IND K
215 Darius Slayton NYG WR
216 Breshad Perriman DET WR
217 Mark Ingram II HOU RB
218 Matt Prater ARI K
219 Carlos Hyde JAC RB
220 Parris Campbell IND WR
221 Robbie Gould SF K
222 Denver Broncos DEN DST
223 Jason Myers SEA K
224 Anthony McFarland Jr. PIT RB
225 Tarik Cohen CHI RB
226 Joshua Kelley LAC RB
227 Jerick McKinnon KC RB
228 Randall Cobb GB WR
229 Denzel Mims NYJ WR
230 Mac Jones NE QB
231 Michael Badgley LAC K
232 Chicago Bears CHI DST
233 Pat Freiermuth PIT TE
234 Justice Hill BAL RB
235 Adam Trautman NO TE
236 Emmanuel Sanders BUF WR
237 David Johnson HOU RB
238 Jalen Guyton LAC WR
239 Tyrod Taylor HOU QB
240 Jared Goff DET QB
241 Kenneth Gainwell PHI RB
242 Mason Crosby GB K
243 Chuba Hubbard CAR RB
244 Damien Williams CHI RB
245 Russell Gage ATL WR
246 Green Bay Packers GB DST
247 Xavier Jones LAR RB
248 Allen Lazard GB WR
249 A.J. Green ARI WR
250 Byron Pringle KC WR
251 Ryan Succop TB K
252 DeSean Jackson LAR WR
253 Minnesota Vikings MIN DST
254 Boston Scott PHI RB
255 Wayne Gallman SF RB
256 Tim Patrick DEN WR
257 Josh Reynolds TEN WR
258 Sam Darnold CAR QB
259 Rashod Bateman BAL WR
260 Preston Williams MIA WR
261 Brandon McManus DEN K
262 Kylin Hill GB RB
263 Dez Fitzpatrick TEN WR
264 Dan Arnold CAR TE
265 Larry Rountree III LAC RB
266 Anthony Miller HOU WR
267 Daniel Carlson LV K
268 Quintez Cephus DET WR
269 Graham Gano NYG K
270 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET WR
271 Teddy Bridgewater DEN QB
272 Chris Boswell PIT K
273 Elijah Mitchell SF RB
274 Ty Johnson NYJ RB
275 Dustin Hopkins WAS K
276 Amari Rodgers GB WR
277 Rashard Higgins CLE WR
278 Hunter Renfrow LV WR
279 Kendrick Bourne NE WR
280 Anthony Firkser TEN TE
281 Evan McPherson CIN K
282 Josh Lambo JAC K
283 Andy Dalton CHI QB
284 Benny Snell Jr. PIT RB
285 Seattle Seahawks SEA DST
286 Jordan Love GB QB
287 Qadree Ollison ATL RB
288 New York Giants NYG DST
289 Philadelphia Eagles PHI DST
290 Devontae Booker NYG RB
291 Tennessee Titans TEN DST
292 Taysom Hill NO QB
293 Cam Newton NE QB
294 Nick Folk NE K
295 Drew Lock DEN QB
296 Chris Herndon IV NYJ TE
297 Keke Coutee HOU WR
298 Zach Pascal IND WR
299 James Washington PIT WR
300 Cam Sims WAS WR
301 Scotty Miller TB WR
302 Tyler Johnson TB WR
303 O.J. Howard TB TE
304 Tyron Johnson LAC WR
305 Travis Fulgham PHI WR
306 Tyler Kroft NYJ TE
307 Kadarius Toney NYG WR
308 Dyami Brown WAS WR
309 Nico Collins HOU WR
310 Jordan Akins HOU TE
311 D'Wayne Eskridge SEA WR
312 David Moore CAR WR
313 Tylan Wallace BAL WR
314 Cornell Powell KC WR
315 Tutu Atwell LAR WR
316 Jack Doyle IND TE
317 Keelan Cole Sr. NYJ WR
318 Dalton Schultz DAL TE
319 Collin Johnson JAC WR
320 Jace Sternberger GB TE
321 Auden Tate CIN WR
322 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL WR
323 Joey Slye CAR K
324 Jake Elliott PHI K
325 Aldrick Rosas NO K
326 Dede Westbrook MIN WR
327 Mo Alie-Cox IND TE
328 Van Jefferson LAR WR
329 N'Keal Harry NE WR
330 Farrod Green IND TE
331 Demarcus Robinson KC WR
332 Andy Isabella ARI WR
333 Foster Moreau LV TE
334 Devin Duvernay BAL WR
335 Marquez Stevenson BUF WR
336 Anthony Schwartz CLE WR
337 Albert Okwuegbunam DEN TE
338 C.J. Uzomah CIN TE
339 Harrison Bryant CLE TE
340 Hunter Long MIA TE
341 David Njoku CLE TE
342 Cameron Brate TB TE
343 Geoff Swaim TEN TE
344 Will Dissly SEA TE
345 Jose Borregales TB K
346 Jimmy Graham CHI TE
347 Kyle Rudolph NYG TE
348 Brevin Jordan HOU TE
349 Drew Sample CIN TE
350 Ryan Griffin NYJ TE
351 Cairo Santos CHI K
352 Greg Joseph MIN K
353 Sam Ficken TEN K
354 Chase McLaughlin CLE K
355 Cody Parkey CLE K

