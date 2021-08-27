Overall rankings for 2021 PPR fantasy football leagues

We’re officially heading into Week 3 of the 2021 NFL preseason, but there’s plenty of depth charts still in flux as we approach the regular season. While you prepare for your fantasy football drafts, be sure to consider your league’s scoring settings. Point per reception (PPR) league formats have become the way of the future, earning fantasy managers points for increased usage in the receiving game.
2021 PPR Fantasy Football rankings: Overall
There’s been plenty of notable news heading into Preseason Week 3, including that the Jaguars will (shockingly) be starting 2021’s No. 1 Overall pick, Trevor Lawrence, to kick off Week 1. The Broncos also announced that Teddy Bridgewater will be their Week 1 starter, after being traded to the team back in April from the Carolina Panthers.
The most impactful news for the 2021 fantasy football season is probably the official announcement of Jameis Winston as the Saints starting quarterback. He’s ranked as PFF’s third most highly graded quarterback throughout the 2021 preseason in his limited snaps while showcasing the rapport he’s built with second-year wideout, Marquez Callaway. All in all, the upside for all assets within this offense, including RB Alvin Kamara, just got more significant.
In Week 3 of the preseason, we’ll get our final glimpses at what we can likely project for NFL offenses in the 2021 fantasy football season, so be sure to check back next week as we update our rankings once again ahead of your fantasy football drafts.
Overall PPR rankings for 2021 fantasy football
|Rank
|Name
|Tm
|Pos
|Rank
|Name
|Tm
|Pos
|1
|Christian McCaffrey
|CAR
|RB
|2
|Dalvin Cook
|MIN
|RB
|3
|Davante Adams
|GB
|WR
|4
|Alvin Kamara
|NO
|RB
|5
|Saquon Barkley
|NYG
|RB
|6
|Derrick Henry
|TEN
|RB
|7
|Stefon Diggs
|BUF
|WR
|8
|Tyreek Hill
|KC
|WR
|9
|Aaron Jones
|GB
|RB
|10
|Calvin Ridley
|ATL
|WR
|11
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|TE
|12
|DeAndre Hopkins
|ARI
|WR
|13
|Ezekiel Elliott
|DAL
|RB
|14
|Najee Harris
|PIT
|RB
|15
|Joe Mixon
|CIN
|RB
|16
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|RB
|17
|Nick Chubb
|CLE
|RB
|18
|Austin Ekeler
|LAC
|RB
|19
|D.K. Metcalf
|SEA
|WR
|20
|George Kittle
|SF
|TE
|21
|Antonio Gibson
|WAS
|RB
|22
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|WR
|23
|Keenan Allen
|LAC
|WR
|24
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|WR
|25
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|WR
|26
|Allen Robinson II
|CHI
|WR
|27
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|KC
|RB
|28
|Miles Sanders
|PHI
|RB
|29
|Chris Godwin
|TB
|WR
|30
|David Montgomery
|CHI
|RB
|31
|Patrick Mahomes II
|KC
|QB
|32
|Chris Carson
|SEA
|RB
|33
|Kyler Murray
|ARI
|QB
|34
|Darren Waller
|LV
|TE
|35
|James Robinson
|JAC
|RB
|36
|D'Andre Swift
|DET
|RB
|37
|Josh Allen
|BUF
|QB
|38
|Dak Prescott
|DAL
|QB
|39
|Mike Evans
|TB
|WR
|40
|A.J. Brown
|TEN
|WR
|41
|Robert Woods
|LAR
|WR
|42
|Aaron Rodgers
|GB
|QB
|43
|Julio Jones
|TEN
|WR
|44
|Amari Cooper
|DAL
|WR
|45
|Adam Thielen
|MIN
|WR
|46
|Russell Wilson
|SEA
|QB
|47
|Cooper Kupp
|LAR
|WR
|48
|Lamar Jackson
|BAL
|QB
|49
|Diontae Johnson
|PIT
|WR
|50
|J.K. Dobbins
|BAL
|RB
|51
|Josh Jacobs
|LV
|RB
|52
|Raheem Mostert
|SF
|RB
|53
|Kenny Golladay
|NYG
|WR
|54
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|WR
|55
|Tyler Lockett
|SEA
|WR
|56
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|TE
|57
|D.J. Moore
|CAR
|WR
|58
|T.J. Hockenson
|DET
|TE
|59
|Brandon Aiyuk
|SF
|WR
|60
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|CLE
|WR
|61
|Kareem Hunt
|CLE
|RB
|62
|Chase Edmonds
|ARI
|RB
|63
|Mike Davis
|ATL
|RB
|64
|Damien Harris
|NE
|RB
|65
|Tom Brady
|TB
|QB
|66
|Myles Gaskin
|MIA
|RB
|67
|Melvin Gordon III
|DEN
|RB
|68
|Chase Claypool
|PIT
|WR
|69
|Justin Herbert
|LAC
|QB
|70
|Brandin Cooks
|HOU
|WR
|71
|Gus Edwards
|BAL
|RB
|72
|Kyle Pitts
|ATL
|TE
|73
|Matthew Stafford
|LAR
|QB
|74
|Jarvis Landry
|CLE
|WR
|75
|Jerry Jeudy
|DEN
|WR
|76
|Will Fuller V
|MIA
|WR
|77
|Zack Moss
|BUF
|RB
|78
|Darrell Henderson
|LAR
|RB
|79
|Trey Sermon
|SF
|RB
|80
|Javonte Williams
|DEN
|RB
|81
|Logan Thomas
|WAS
|TE
|82
|Robby Anderson
|CAR
|WR
|83
|Giovani Bernard
|TB
|RB
|84
|Tyler Boyd
|CIN
|WR
|85
|Robert Tonyan
|GB
|TE
|86
|Marquise Brown
|BAL
|WR
|87
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|WR
|88
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|PIT
|WR
|89
|Ronald Jones II
|TB
|RB
|90
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|JAC
|WR
|91
|Deebo Samuel
|SF
|WR
|92
|Irv Smith Jr.
|MIN
|TE
|93
|Leonard Fournette
|TB
|RB
|94
|James Conner
|ARI
|RB
|95
|Mecole Hardman
|KC
|WR
|96
|DeVante Parker
|MIA
|WR
|97
|Sony Michel
|LAR
|RB
|98
|Devin Singletary
|BUF
|RB
|99
|Tony Pollard
|DAL
|RB
|100
|Jamaal Williams
|DET
|RB
|101
|Noah Fant
|DEN
|TE
|102
|Mike Gesicki
|MIA
|TE
|103
|Ryan Tannehill
|TEN
|QB
|104
|Corey Davis
|NYJ
|WR
|105
|AJ Dillon
|GB
|RB
|106
|T.Y. Hilton
|IND
|WR
|107
|Cole Beasley
|BUF
|WR
|108
|Michael Carter
|NYJ
|RB
|109
|Jonnu Smith
|NE
|TE
|110
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|IND
|WR
|111
|Antonio Brown
|TB
|WR
|112
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|WR
|113
|Kenyan Drake
|LV
|RB
|114
|Kirk Cousins
|MIN
|QB
|115
|Jalen Hurts
|PHI
|QB
|116
|Tyler Higbee
|LAR
|TE
|117
|Michael Thomas
|NO
|WR
|118
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|JAC
|WR
|119
|Darrel Williams
|KC
|RB
|120
|Joe Burrow
|CIN
|QB
|121
|Evan Engram
|NYG
|TE
|122
|Trevor Lawrence
|JAC
|QB
|123
|Nyheim Hines
|IND
|RB
|124
|Matt Ryan
|ATL
|QB
|125
|Michael Gallup
|DAL
|WR
|126
|D.J. Chark Jr.
|JAC
|WR
|127
|Mike Williams
|LAC
|WR
|128
|Phillip Lindsay
|HOU
|RB
|129
|Tyrell Williams
|DET
|WR
|130
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|TE
|131
|Ben Roethlisberger
|PIT
|QB
|132
|Malcolm Brown
|MIA
|RB
|133
|Ryan Fitzpatrick
|WAS
|QB
|134
|Jakobi Meyers
|NE
|WR
|135
|Rashaad Penny
|SEA
|RB
|136
|Tevin Coleman
|NYJ
|RB
|137
|Blake Jarwin
|DAL
|TE
|138
|James White
|NE
|RB
|139
|Quez Watkins
|PHI
|WR
|140
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|WR
|141
|Curtis Samuel
|WAS
|WR
|142
|Jared Cook
|LAC
|TE
|143
|Tua Tagovailoa
|MIA
|QB
|144
|Henry Ruggs III
|LV
|WR
|145
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|NE
|RB
|146
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|GB
|WR
|147
|J.D. McKissic
|WAS
|RB
|148
|Rondale Moore
|ARI
|WR
|149
|Hunter Henry
|NE
|TE
|150
|Gabriel Davis
|BUF
|WR
|151
|Tre'Quan Smith
|NO
|WR
|152
|Hayden Hurst
|ATL
|TE
|153
|Alexander Mattison
|MIN
|RB
|154
|Darrynton Evans
|TEN
|RB
|155
|Justin Fields
|CHI
|QB
|156
|Darnell Mooney
|CHI
|WR
|157
|Zach Wilson
|NYJ
|QB
|158
|Sammy Watkins
|BAL
|WR
|159
|Marquez Callaway
|NO
|WR
|160
|Cole Kmet
|CHI
|TE
|161
|Elijah Moore
|NYJ
|WR
|162
|KJ Hamler
|DEN
|WR
|163
|Bryan Edwards
|LV
|WR
|164
|Salvon Ahmed
|MIA
|RB
|165
|Jaylen Waddle
|MIA
|WR
|166
|Trey Lance
|SF
|QB
|167
|Jameis Winston
|NO
|QB
|168
|Rob Gronkowski
|TB
|TE
|169
|John Brown
|LV
|WR
|170
|Los Angeles Rams
|LAR
|DST
|171
|San Francisco 49ers
|SF
|DST
|172
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|PIT
|DST
|173
|Washington Football Team
|WAS
|DST
|174
|Baltimore Ravens
|BAL
|DST
|175
|Dawson Knox
|BUF
|TE
|176
|Austin Hooper
|CLE
|TE
|177
|Harrison Butker
|KC
|K
|178
|Zach Ertz
|PHI
|TE
|179
|Donald Parham Jr.
|LAC
|TE
|180
|Justin Tucker
|BAL
|K
|181
|Daniel Jones
|NYG
|QB
|182
|Baker Mayfield
|CLE
|QB
|183
|Nelson Agholor
|NE
|WR
|184
|Jalen Reagor
|PHI
|WR
|185
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|SF
|QB
|186
|Tyler Bass
|BUF
|K
|187
|Carson Wentz
|IND
|QB
|188
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|CAR
|WR
|189
|Latavius Murray
|NO
|RB
|190
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|CLE
|WR
|191
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|TB
|DST
|192
|Indianapolis Colts
|IND
|DST
|193
|Jason Sanders
|MIA
|K
|194
|New Orleans Saints
|NO
|DST
|195
|Derek Carr
|LV
|QB
|196
|Marlon Mack
|IND
|RB
|197
|Jamison Crowder
|NYJ
|WR
|198
|Greg Zuerlein
|DAL
|K
|199
|Eric Ebron
|PIT
|TE
|200
|New England Patriots
|NE
|DST
|201
|Buffalo Bills
|BUF
|DST
|202
|Miami Dolphins
|MIA
|DST
|203
|Christian Kirk
|ARI
|WR
|204
|Sterling Shepard
|NYG
|WR
|205
|Justin Jackson
|LAC
|RB
|206
|Cleveland Browns
|CLE
|DST
|207
|Kansas City Chiefs
|KC
|DST
|208
|Josh Palmer
|LAC
|WR
|209
|Gerald Everett
|SEA
|TE
|210
|Tony Jones Jr.
|NO
|RB
|211
|Los Angeles Chargers
|LAC
|DST
|212
|Younghoe Koo
|ATL
|K
|213
|Matt Gay
|LAR
|K
|214
|Rodrigo Blankenship
|IND
|K
|215
|Darius Slayton
|NYG
|WR
|216
|Breshad Perriman
|DET
|WR
|217
|Mark Ingram II
|HOU
|RB
|218
|Matt Prater
|ARI
|K
|219
|Carlos Hyde
|JAC
|RB
|220
|Parris Campbell
|IND
|WR
|221
|Robbie Gould
|SF
|K
|222
|Denver Broncos
|DEN
|DST
|223
|Jason Myers
|SEA
|K
|224
|Anthony McFarland Jr.
|PIT
|RB
|225
|Tarik Cohen
|CHI
|RB
|226
|Joshua Kelley
|LAC
|RB
|227
|Jerick McKinnon
|KC
|RB
|228
|Randall Cobb
|GB
|WR
|229
|Denzel Mims
|NYJ
|WR
|230
|Mac Jones
|NE
|QB
|231
|Michael Badgley
|LAC
|K
|232
|Chicago Bears
|CHI
|DST
|233
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|TE
|234
|Justice Hill
|BAL
|RB
|235
|Adam Trautman
|NO
|TE
|236
|Emmanuel Sanders
|BUF
|WR
|237
|David Johnson
|HOU
|RB
|238
|Jalen Guyton
|LAC
|WR
|239
|Tyrod Taylor
|HOU
|QB
|240
|Jared Goff
|DET
|QB
|241
|Kenneth Gainwell
|PHI
|RB
|242
|Mason Crosby
|GB
|K
|243
|Chuba Hubbard
|CAR
|RB
|244
|Damien Williams
|CHI
|RB
|245
|Russell Gage
|ATL
|WR
|246
|Green Bay Packers
|GB
|DST
|247
|Xavier Jones
|LAR
|RB
|248
|Allen Lazard
|GB
|WR
|249
|A.J. Green
|ARI
|WR
|250
|Byron Pringle
|KC
|WR
|251
|Ryan Succop
|TB
|K
|252
|DeSean Jackson
|LAR
|WR
|253
|Minnesota Vikings
|MIN
|DST
|254
|Boston Scott
|PHI
|RB
|255
|Wayne Gallman
|SF
|RB
|256
|Tim Patrick
|DEN
|WR
|257
|Josh Reynolds
|TEN
|WR
|258
|Sam Darnold
|CAR
|QB
|259
|Rashod Bateman
|BAL
|WR
|260
|Preston Williams
|MIA
|WR
|261
|Brandon McManus
|DEN
|K
|262
|Kylin Hill
|GB
|RB
|263
|Dez Fitzpatrick
|TEN
|WR
|264
|Dan Arnold
|CAR
|TE
|265
|Larry Rountree III
|LAC
|RB
|266
|Anthony Miller
|HOU
|WR
|267
|Daniel Carlson
|LV
|K
|268
|Quintez Cephus
|DET
|WR
|269
|Graham Gano
|NYG
|K
|270
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|WR
|271
|Teddy Bridgewater
|DEN
|QB
|272
|Chris Boswell
|PIT
|K
|273
|Elijah Mitchell
|SF
|RB
|274
|Ty Johnson
|NYJ
|RB
|275
|Dustin Hopkins
|WAS
|K
|276
|Amari Rodgers
|GB
|WR
|277
|Rashard Higgins
|CLE
|WR
|278
|Hunter Renfrow
|LV
|WR
|279
|Kendrick Bourne
|NE
|WR
|280
|Anthony Firkser
|TEN
|TE
|281
|Evan McPherson
|CIN
|K
|282
|Josh Lambo
|JAC
|K
|283
|Andy Dalton
|CHI
|QB
|284
|Benny Snell Jr.
|PIT
|RB
|285
|Seattle Seahawks
|SEA
|DST
|286
|Jordan Love
|GB
|QB
|287
|Qadree Ollison
|ATL
|RB
|288
|New York Giants
|NYG
|DST
|289
|Philadelphia Eagles
|PHI
|DST
|290
|Devontae Booker
|NYG
|RB
|291
|Tennessee Titans
|TEN
|DST
|292
|Taysom Hill
|NO
|QB
|293
|Cam Newton
|NE
|QB
|294
|Nick Folk
|NE
|K
|295
|Drew Lock
|DEN
|QB
|296
|Chris Herndon IV
|NYJ
|TE
|297
|Keke Coutee
|HOU
|WR
|298
|Zach Pascal
|IND
|WR
|299
|James Washington
|PIT
|WR
|300
|Cam Sims
|WAS
|WR
|301
|Scotty Miller
|TB
|WR
|302
|Tyler Johnson
|TB
|WR
|303
|O.J. Howard
|TB
|TE
|304
|Tyron Johnson
|LAC
|WR
|305
|Travis Fulgham
|PHI
|WR
|306
|Tyler Kroft
|NYJ
|TE
|307
|Kadarius Toney
|NYG
|WR
|308
|Dyami Brown
|WAS
|WR
|309
|Nico Collins
|HOU
|WR
|310
|Jordan Akins
|HOU
|TE
|311
|D'Wayne Eskridge
|SEA
|WR
|312
|David Moore
|CAR
|WR
|313
|Tylan Wallace
|BAL
|WR
|314
|Cornell Powell
|KC
|WR
|315
|Tutu Atwell
|LAR
|WR
|316
|Jack Doyle
|IND
|TE
|317
|Keelan Cole Sr.
|NYJ
|WR
|318
|Dalton Schultz
|DAL
|TE
|319
|Collin Johnson
|JAC
|WR
|320
|Jace Sternberger
|GB
|TE
|321
|Auden Tate
|CIN
|WR
|322
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|ATL
|WR
|323
|Joey Slye
|CAR
|K
|324
|Jake Elliott
|PHI
|K
|325
|Aldrick Rosas
|NO
|K
|326
|Dede Westbrook
|MIN
|WR
|327
|Mo Alie-Cox
|IND
|TE
|328
|Van Jefferson
|LAR
|WR
|329
|N'Keal Harry
|NE
|WR
|330
|Farrod Green
|IND
|TE
|331
|Demarcus Robinson
|KC
|WR
|332
|Andy Isabella
|ARI
|WR
|333
|Foster Moreau
|LV
|TE
|334
|Devin Duvernay
|BAL
|WR
|335
|Marquez Stevenson
|BUF
|WR
|336
|Anthony Schwartz
|CLE
|WR
|337
|Albert Okwuegbunam
|DEN
|TE
|338
|C.J. Uzomah
|CIN
|TE
|339
|Harrison Bryant
|CLE
|TE
|340
|Hunter Long
|MIA
|TE
|341
|David Njoku
|CLE
|TE
|342
|Cameron Brate
|TB
|TE
|343
|Geoff Swaim
|TEN
|TE
|344
|Will Dissly
|SEA
|TE
|345
|Jose Borregales
|TB
|K
|346
|Jimmy Graham
|CHI
|TE
|347
|Kyle Rudolph
|NYG
|TE
|348
|Brevin Jordan
|HOU
|TE
|349
|Drew Sample
|CIN
|TE
|350
|Ryan Griffin
|NYJ
|TE
|351
|Cairo Santos
|CHI
|K
|352
|Greg Joseph
|MIN
|K
|353
|Sam Ficken
|TEN
|K
|354
|Chase McLaughlin
|CLE
|K
|355
|Cody Parkey
|CLE
|K