Overall rankings for 2021 PPR fantasy football leagues

We’re officially heading into Week 3 of the 2021 NFL preseason, but there’s plenty of depth charts still in flux as we approach the regular season. While you prepare for your fantasy football drafts, be sure to consider your league’s scoring settings. Point per reception (PPR) league formats have become the way of the future, earning fantasy managers points for increased usage in the receiving game.

2021 PPR Fantasy Football rankings: Overall

There’s been plenty of notable news heading into Preseason Week 3, including that the Jaguars will (shockingly) be starting 2021’s No. 1 Overall pick, Trevor Lawrence, to kick off Week 1. The Broncos also announced that Teddy Bridgewater will be their Week 1 starter, after being traded to the team back in April from the Carolina Panthers.

The most impactful news for the 2021 fantasy football season is probably the official announcement of Jameis Winston as the Saints starting quarterback. He’s ranked as PFF’s third most highly graded quarterback throughout the 2021 preseason in his limited snaps while showcasing the rapport he’s built with second-year wideout, Marquez Callaway. All in all, the upside for all assets within this offense, including RB Alvin Kamara, just got more significant.

In Week 3 of the preseason, we’ll get our final glimpses at what we can likely project for NFL offenses in the 2021 fantasy football season, so be sure to check back next week as we update our rankings once again ahead of your fantasy football drafts.