Overall rankings (non-PPR) for 2021 fantasy football leagues

We’re now rounding the corner toward the homes stretch of regular season 2021 NFL football. There is just one preseason game left and then a nice stretch of time to get in all of those fantasy football drafts.
We’ve seen Teddy Bridgewater and Trevor Lawrence (hahaha) officially named starting quarterbacks for their new teams and I expect Jameis Winston, Jimmy Garoppolo and Mac Jones to be next. But there is still a lot of time left for things to change and for actionable information to emerge from this last preseason weekend for our drafts.
2021 Fantasy Football rankings: Overall
Skill position competitions to watch
Denver Broncos
We have yet to see Melvin Gordon due to injuries, but he remains the presumed starter. Maybe this weekend we get a chance to see how Vic Fangio handles Gordon and Javonte Williams when both are available to play.
Los Angeles Rams
We likely won’t learn much for preseason, as Sean McVay doesn’t play starters, but maybe some news will leak on how Sony Michel and Darrell Henderson might be used. In the end it might just come down to who is healthy at the time.
New England Patriots
Cam Newton left the door wide open for Mac Jones with his misunderstanding of COVID-19 protocol. Jones vs Newton is a situation to watch for fantasy, as the two have different styles and impact the fantasy value of those around them. Newton likely won’t be as accurate as Jones and he takes away rushing touchdowns away from running backs. For all fantasy players not named Cam Newton. Jones is probably the better choice.
Houston Texans
The running back situation in Houston is one to avoid, but at the same time it’s always worth paying attention to who will lead the committee, especially if you can grab that player for nothing at the end of your drafts. Right now it looks like a big mess, but maybe this weekend we’ll get a little more direction.
Overall standard (non-PPR) rankings
|Rank
|Name
|Tm
|Pos
|Rank
|Name
|Tm
|Pos
|1
|Christian McCaffrey
|CAR
|RB
|2
|Derrick Henry
|TEN
|RB
|3
|Dalvin Cook
|MIN
|RB
|4
|Davante Adams
|GB
|WR
|5
|Tyreek Hill
|KC
|WR
|6
|Saquon Barkley
|NYG
|RB
|7
|Alvin Kamara
|NO
|RB
|8
|Stefon Diggs
|BUF
|WR
|9
|Calvin Ridley
|ATL
|WR
|10
|Aaron Jones
|GB
|RB
|11
|Najee Harris
|PIT
|RB
|12
|Ezekiel Elliott
|DAL
|RB
|13
|DeAndre Hopkins
|ARI
|WR
|14
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|TE
|15
|Joe Mixon
|CIN
|RB
|16
|Nick Chubb
|CLE
|RB
|17
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|RB
|18
|D.K. Metcalf
|SEA
|WR
|19
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|WR
|20
|George Kittle
|SF
|TE
|21
|Darren Waller
|LV
|TE
|22
|Mike Evans
|TB
|WR
|23
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|WR
|24
|Antonio Gibson
|WAS
|RB
|25
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|WR
|26
|David Montgomery
|CHI
|RB
|27
|Austin Ekeler
|LAC
|RB
|28
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|KC
|RB
|29
|Chris Carson
|SEA
|RB
|30
|Chris Godwin
|TB
|WR
|31
|Keenan Allen
|LAC
|WR
|32
|Patrick Mahomes II
|KC
|QB
|33
|Miles Sanders
|PHI
|RB
|34
|A.J. Brown
|TEN
|WR
|35
|Allen Robinson II
|CHI
|WR
|36
|Adam Thielen
|MIN
|WR
|37
|Amari Cooper
|DAL
|WR
|38
|Robert Woods
|LAR
|WR
|39
|Josh Jacobs
|LV
|RB
|40
|Kyler Murray
|ARI
|QB
|41
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|TE
|42
|Julio Jones
|TEN
|WR
|43
|J.K. Dobbins
|BAL
|RB
|44
|Kenny Golladay
|NYG
|WR
|45
|James Robinson
|JAC
|RB
|46
|Cooper Kupp
|LAR
|WR
|47
|D'Andre Swift
|DET
|RB
|48
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|WR
|49
|D.J. Moore
|CAR
|WR
|50
|Tyler Lockett
|SEA
|WR
|51
|Raheem Mostert
|SF
|RB
|52
|Brandon Aiyuk
|SF
|WR
|53
|T.J. Hockenson
|DET
|TE
|54
|Josh Allen
|BUF
|QB
|55
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|CLE
|WR
|56
|Damien Harris
|NE
|RB
|57
|Dak Prescott
|DAL
|QB
|58
|Mike Davis
|ATL
|RB
|59
|Kareem Hunt
|CLE
|RB
|60
|Chase Claypool
|PIT
|WR
|61
|Gus Edwards
|BAL
|RB
|62
|Aaron Rodgers
|GB
|QB
|63
|Diontae Johnson
|PIT
|WR
|64
|Jerry Jeudy
|DEN
|WR
|65
|Brandin Cooks
|HOU
|WR
|66
|Kyle Pitts
|ATL
|TE
|67
|Will Fuller V
|MIA
|WR
|68
|Russell Wilson
|SEA
|QB
|69
|Logan Thomas
|WAS
|TE
|70
|Lamar Jackson
|BAL
|QB
|71
|Robby Anderson
|CAR
|WR
|72
|Marquise Brown
|BAL
|WR
|73
|Myles Gaskin
|MIA
|RB
|74
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|WR
|75
|Mecole Hardman
|KC
|WR
|76
|Melvin Gordon III
|DEN
|RB
|77
|Tom Brady
|TB
|QB
|78
|Robert Tonyan
|GB
|TE
|79
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|JAC
|WR
|80
|Chase Edmonds
|ARI
|RB
|81
|Jarvis Landry
|CLE
|WR
|82
|Tyler Boyd
|CIN
|WR
|83
|Deebo Samuel
|SF
|WR
|84
|Zack Moss
|BUF
|RB
|85
|Trey Sermon
|SF
|RB
|86
|Darrell Henderson
|LAR
|RB
|87
|Justin Herbert
|LAC
|QB
|88
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|PIT
|WR
|89
|Javonte Williams
|DEN
|RB
|90
|DeVante Parker
|MIA
|WR
|91
|Matthew Stafford
|LAR
|QB
|92
|Irv Smith Jr.
|MIN
|TE
|93
|Ronald Jones II
|TB
|RB
|94
|Mike Gesicki
|MIA
|TE
|95
|Ryan Tannehill
|TEN
|QB
|96
|Curtis Samuel
|WAS
|WR
|97
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|WR
|98
|Leonard Fournette
|TB
|RB
|99
|D.J. Chark Jr.
|JAC
|WR
|100
|Sony Michel
|LAR
|RB
|101
|Corey Davis
|NYJ
|WR
|102
|T.Y. Hilton
|IND
|WR
|103
|Kirk Cousins
|MIN
|QB
|104
|James Conner
|ARI
|RB
|105
|Jalen Hurts
|PHI
|QB
|106
|Noah Fant
|DEN
|TE
|107
|Michael Thomas
|NO
|WR
|108
|Tyler Higbee
|LAR
|TE
|109
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|IND
|WR
|110
|AJ Dillon
|GB
|RB
|111
|Antonio Brown
|TB
|WR
|112
|Devin Singletary
|BUF
|RB
|113
|Cole Beasley
|BUF
|WR
|114
|Joe Burrow
|CIN
|QB
|115
|Jamaal Williams
|DET
|RB
|116
|Trevor Lawrence
|JAC
|QB
|117
|Matt Ryan
|ATL
|QB
|118
|Ben Roethlisberger
|PIT
|QB
|119
|Tony Pollard
|DAL
|RB
|120
|Michael Carter
|NYJ
|RB
|121
|Jonnu Smith
|NE
|TE
|122
|Mike Williams
|LAC
|WR
|123
|Malcolm Brown
|MIA
|RB
|124
|Michael Gallup
|DAL
|WR
|125
|Ryan Fitzpatrick
|WAS
|QB
|126
|Giovani Bernard
|TB
|RB
|127
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|TE
|128
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|WR
|129
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|GB
|WR
|130
|Phillip Lindsay
|HOU
|RB
|131
|Tua Tagovailoa
|MIA
|QB
|132
|Darrel Williams
|KC
|RB
|133
|Evan Engram
|NYG
|TE
|134
|Kenyan Drake
|LV
|RB
|135
|Jared Cook
|LAC
|TE
|136
|Blake Jarwin
|DAL
|TE
|137
|Henry Ruggs III
|LV
|WR
|138
|Tyrell Williams
|DET
|WR
|139
|Rob Gronkowski
|TB
|TE
|140
|Los Angeles Rams
|LAR
|DST
|141
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|JAC
|WR
|142
|Hunter Henry
|NE
|TE
|143
|Rashaad Penny
|SEA
|RB
|144
|Tevin Coleman
|NYJ
|RB
|145
|San Francisco 49ers
|SF
|DST
|146
|Nyheim Hines
|IND
|RB
|147
|Quez Watkins
|PHI
|WR
|148
|John Brown
|LV
|WR
|149
|James White
|NE
|RB
|150
|Justin Fields
|CHI
|QB
|151
|Jalen Reagor
|PHI
|WR
|152
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|PIT
|DST
|153
|Hayden Hurst
|ATL
|TE
|154
|Zach Wilson
|NYJ
|QB
|155
|Sammy Watkins
|BAL
|WR
|156
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|NE
|RB
|157
|KJ Hamler
|DEN
|WR
|158
|Trey Lance
|SF
|QB
|159
|Washington Football Team
|WAS
|DST
|160
|Elijah Moore
|NYJ
|WR
|161
|Dawson Knox
|BUF
|TE
|162
|Jameis Winston
|NO
|QB
|163
|Cole Kmet
|CHI
|TE
|164
|Baltimore Ravens
|BAL
|DST
|165
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|TB
|DST
|166
|Indianapolis Colts
|IND
|DST
|167
|Daniel Jones
|NYG
|QB
|168
|Alexander Mattison
|MIN
|RB
|169
|Jaylen Waddle
|MIA
|WR
|170
|Marlon Mack
|IND
|RB
|171
|Harrison Butker
|KC
|K
|172
|Baker Mayfield
|CLE
|QB
|173
|Austin Hooper
|CLE
|TE
|174
|Nelson Agholor
|NE
|WR
|175
|Darnell Mooney
|CHI
|WR
|176
|New Orleans Saints
|NO
|DST
|177
|Salvon Ahmed
|MIA
|RB
|178
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|SF
|QB
|179
|Justin Tucker
|BAL
|K
|180
|Donald Parham Jr.
|LAC
|TE
|181
|Darrynton Evans
|TEN
|RB
|182
|Latavius Murray
|NO
|RB
|183
|Tyler Bass
|BUF
|K
|184
|Christian Kirk
|ARI
|WR
|185
|Justin Jackson
|LAC
|RB
|186
|Tony Jones Jr.
|NO
|RB
|187
|Mark Ingram II
|HOU
|RB
|188
|Carlos Hyde
|JAC
|RB
|189
|Rondale Moore
|ARI
|WR
|190
|Joshua Kelley
|LAC
|RB
|191
|Zach Ertz
|PHI
|TE
|192
|Jason Sanders
|MIA
|K
|193
|Anthony McFarland Jr.
|PIT
|RB
|194
|Breshad Perriman
|DET
|WR
|195
|Justice Hill
|BAL
|RB
|196
|Darius Slayton
|NYG
|WR
|197
|Carson Wentz
|IND
|QB
|198
|Sterling Shepard
|NYG
|WR
|199
|J.D. McKissic
|WAS
|RB
|200
|New England Patriots
|NE
|DST
|201
|Buffalo Bills
|BUF
|DST
|202
|Derek Carr
|LV
|QB
|203
|Jamison Crowder
|NYJ
|WR
|204
|Greg Zuerlein
|DAL
|K
|205
|Parris Campbell
|IND
|WR
|206
|Randall Cobb
|GB
|WR
|207
|Miami Dolphins
|MIA
|DST
|208
|Marquez Callaway
|NO
|WR
|209
|Eric Ebron
|PIT
|TE
|210
|Denzel Mims
|NYJ
|WR
|211
|Cleveland Browns
|CLE
|DST
|212
|Emmanuel Sanders
|BUF
|WR
|213
|Kansas City Chiefs
|KC
|DST
|214
|Gabriel Davis
|BUF
|WR
|215
|Younghoe Koo
|ATL
|K
|216
|Tre'Quan Smith
|NO
|WR
|217
|Jerick McKinnon
|KC
|RB
|218
|Matt Gay
|LAR
|K
|219
|Los Angeles Chargers
|LAC
|DST
|220
|Allen Lazard
|GB
|WR
|221
|Rodrigo Blankenship
|IND
|K
|222
|Bryan Edwards
|LV
|WR
|223
|DeSean Jackson
|LAR
|WR
|224
|Matt Prater
|ARI
|K
|225
|Denver Broncos
|DEN
|DST
|226
|Russell Gage
|ATL
|WR
|227
|David Johnson
|HOU
|RB
|228
|Robbie Gould
|SF
|K
|229
|Josh Reynolds
|TEN
|WR
|230
|Chicago Bears
|CHI
|DST
|231
|A.J. Green
|ARI
|WR
|232
|Gerald Everett
|SEA
|TE
|233
|Jason Myers
|SEA
|K
|234
|Green Bay Packers
|GB
|DST
|235
|Tarik Cohen
|CHI
|RB
|236
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|TE
|237
|Chuba Hubbard
|CAR
|RB
|238
|Kenneth Gainwell
|PHI
|RB
|239
|Michael Badgley
|LAC
|K
|240
|Tim Patrick
|DEN
|WR
|241
|Mac Jones
|NE
|QB
|242
|Jalen Guyton
|LAC
|WR
|243
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|CAR
|WR
|244
|Josh Palmer
|LAC
|WR
|245
|Damien Williams
|CHI
|RB
|246
|Adam Trautman
|NO
|TE
|247
|Jakobi Meyers
|NE
|WR
|248
|Minnesota Vikings
|MIN
|DST
|249
|Mason Crosby
|GB
|K
|250
|Seattle Seahawks
|SEA
|DST
|251
|Ryan Succop
|TB
|K
|252
|Brandon McManus
|DEN
|K
|253
|Daniel Carlson
|LV
|K
|254
|Tyrod Taylor
|HOU
|QB
|255
|Dan Arnold
|CAR
|TE
|256
|Xavier Jones
|LAR
|RB
|257
|Anthony Firkser
|TEN
|TE
|258
|Boston Scott
|PHI
|RB
|259
|O.J. Howard
|TB
|TE
|260
|Preston Williams
|MIA
|WR
|261
|Dez Fitzpatrick
|TEN
|WR
|262
|Quintez Cephus
|DET
|WR
|263
|Wayne Gallman
|SF
|RB
|264
|Rashard Higgins
|CLE
|WR
|265
|New York Giants
|NYG
|DST
|266
|Chris Herndon IV
|NYJ
|TE
|267
|Anthony Miller
|HOU
|WR
|268
|Amari Rodgers
|GB
|WR
|269
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|WR
|270
|Byron Pringle
|KC
|WR
|271
|Kylin Hill
|GB
|RB
|272
|Tyler Kroft
|NYJ
|TE
|273
|Ty Johnson
|NYJ
|RB
|274
|Jared Goff
|DET
|QB
|275
|Graham Gano
|NYG
|K
|276
|Benny Snell Jr.
|PIT
|RB
|277
|Philadelphia Eagles
|PHI
|DST
|278
|Tennessee Titans
|TEN
|DST
|279
|Chris Boswell
|PIT
|K
|280
|Jordan Akins
|HOU
|TE
|281
|Qadree Ollison
|ATL
|RB
|282
|Sam Darnold
|CAR
|QB
|283
|Kendrick Bourne
|NE
|WR
|284
|Zach Pascal
|IND
|WR
|285
|Dustin Hopkins
|WAS
|K
|286
|Evan McPherson
|CIN
|K
|287
|Devontae Booker
|NYG
|RB
|288
|James Washington
|PIT
|WR
|289
|Jack Doyle
|IND
|TE
|290
|Josh Lambo
|JAC
|K
|291
|Hunter Renfrow
|LV
|WR
|292
|Jace Sternberger
|GB
|TE
|293
|Keke Coutee
|HOU
|WR
|294
|Mike Boone
|DEN
|RB
|295
|Scotty Miller
|TB
|WR
|296
|Tyron Johnson
|LAC
|WR
|297
|Dalton Schultz
|DAL
|TE
|298
|Nick Folk
|NE
|K
|299
|Tyler Johnson
|TB
|WR
|300
|Joey Slye
|CAR
|K
|301
|New York Jets
|NYJ
|DST
|302
|Cam Sims
|WAS
|WR
|303
|Mo Alie-Cox
|IND
|TE
|304
|Kadarius Toney
|NYG
|WR
|305
|Arizona Cardinals
|ARI
|DST
|306
|Jake Elliott
|PHI
|K
|307
|Aldrick Rosas
|NO
|K
|308
|Matt Breida
|BUF
|RB
|309
|Travis Fulgham
|PHI
|WR
|310
|Jake Funk
|LAR
|RB
|311
|Ke'Shawn Vaughn
|TB
|RB
|312
|Dallas Cowboys
|DAL
|DST
|313
|D'Wayne Eskridge
|SEA
|WR
|314
|Darwin Thompson
|KC
|RB
|315
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|CLE
|WR
|316
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|JAC
|DST
|317
|Foster Moreau
|LV
|TE
|318
|Teddy Bridgewater
|DEN
|QB
|319
|Houston Texans
|HOU
|DST
|320
|Jose Borregales
|TB
|K
|321
|Farrod Green
|IND
|TE
|322
|Cairo Santos
|CHI
|K
|323
|Samaje Perine
|CIN
|RB
|324
|David Moore
|CAR
|WR
|325
|Jaret Patterson
|WAS
|RB
|326
|Atlanta Falcons
|ATL
|DST
|327
|Eno Benjamin
|ARI
|RB
|328
|Greg Joseph
|MIN
|K
|329
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|ATL
|WR
|330
|Andy Dalton
|CHI
|QB
|331
|Albert Okwuegbunam
|DEN
|TE
|332
|Jeff Wilson Jr.
|SF
|RB
|333
|Ito Smith
|MIN
|RB
|334
|Jordan Love
|GB
|QB
|335
|Sam Ficken
|TEN
|K
|336
|Cornell Powell
|KC
|WR
|337
|C.J. Uzomah
|CIN
|TE
|338
|Chase McLaughlin
|CLE
|K
|339
|Keelan Cole Sr.
|NYJ
|WR
|340
|Harrison Bryant
|CLE
|TE
|341
|Carolina Panthers
|CAR
|DST
|342
|Tutu Atwell
|LAR
|WR
|343
|Detroit Lions
|DET
|DST
|344
|David Njoku
|CLE
|TE
|345
|Collin Johnson
|JAC
|WR
|346
|N'Keal Harry
|NE
|WR
|347
|Hunter Long
|MIA
|TE
|348
|Cameron Brate
|TB
|TE
|349
|Cody Parkey
|CLE
|K
|350
|Geoff Swaim
|TEN
|TE
|351
|Cincinnati Bengals
|CIN
|DST
|352
|Will Dissly
|SEA
|TE
|353
|Taysom Hill
|NO
|QB
|354
|Royce Freeman
|DEN
|RB
|355
|Jimmy Graham
|CHI
|TE
|356
|Dede Westbrook
|MIN
|WR
|357
|Chris Evans
|CIN
|RB
|358
|Kene Nwangwu
|MIN
|RB
|359
|Rex Burkhead
|HOU
|RB
|360
|Khalil Herbert
|CHI
|RB
|361
|Kyle Rudolph
|NYG
|TE
|362
|Cam Newton
|NE
|QB
|363
|Stevie Scott III
|DEN
|RB
|364
|Demarcus Robinson
|KC
|WR
|365
|Van Jefferson
|LAR
|WR
|366
|Ryan Griffin
|NYJ
|TE
|367
|Andy Isabella
|ARI
|WR
|368
|John Ross
|NYG
|WR
|369
|Drew Sample
|CIN
|TE
|370
|Devin Duvernay
|BAL
|WR
|371
|Jacob Hollister
|BUF
|TE
|372
|Jermar Jefferson
|DET
|RB
|373
|Jacob Harris
|LAR
|TE
|374
|DeeJay Dallas
|SEA
|RB
|375
|Drew Lock
|DEN
|QB
|376
|Javian Hawkins
|FA
|RB
|377
|Marcus Mariota
|LV
|QB
|378
|Gary Brightwell
|NYG
|RB
|379
|Tyler Conklin
|MIN
|TE
|380
|Kahale Warring
|NE
|TE
|381
|La'Mical Perine
|NYJ
|RB
|382
|Gerrid Doaks
|MIA
|RB
|383
|Josh Oliver
|BAL
|TE
|384
|Mitchell Trubisky
|BUF
|QB