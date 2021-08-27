Overall rankings (non-PPR) for 2021 fantasy football leagues

We’re now rounding the corner toward the homes stretch of regular season 2021 NFL football. There is just one preseason game left and then a nice stretch of time to get in all of those fantasy football drafts.

We’ve seen Teddy Bridgewater and Trevor Lawrence (hahaha) officially named starting quarterbacks for their new teams and I expect Jameis Winston, Jimmy Garoppolo and Mac Jones to be next. But there is still a lot of time left for things to change and for actionable information to emerge from this last preseason weekend for our drafts.

2021 Fantasy Football rankings: Overall

Skill position competitions to watch

Denver Broncos

We have yet to see Melvin Gordon due to injuries, but he remains the presumed starter. Maybe this weekend we get a chance to see how Vic Fangio handles Gordon and Javonte Williams when both are available to play.

Los Angeles Rams

We likely won’t learn much for preseason, as Sean McVay doesn’t play starters, but maybe some news will leak on how Sony Michel and Darrell Henderson might be used. In the end it might just come down to who is healthy at the time.

New England Patriots

Cam Newton left the door wide open for Mac Jones with his misunderstanding of COVID-19 protocol. Jones vs Newton is a situation to watch for fantasy, as the two have different styles and impact the fantasy value of those around them. Newton likely won’t be as accurate as Jones and he takes away rushing touchdowns away from running backs. For all fantasy players not named Cam Newton. Jones is probably the better choice.

Houston Texans

The running back situation in Houston is one to avoid, but at the same time it’s always worth paying attention to who will lead the committee, especially if you can grab that player for nothing at the end of your drafts. Right now it looks like a big mess, but maybe this weekend we’ll get a little more direction.