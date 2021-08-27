 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Overall rankings (non-PPR) for 2021 fantasy football leagues

We take you through our overall rankings heading into the 2021 NFL season heading into fantasy football drafts.

By Chet Gresham
Calvin Ridley #18 of the Atlanta Falcons celebrates his two point conversion reception against the Detroit Lions during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 25, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

We’re now rounding the corner toward the homes stretch of regular season 2021 NFL football. There is just one preseason game left and then a nice stretch of time to get in all of those fantasy football drafts.

We’ve seen Teddy Bridgewater and Trevor Lawrence (hahaha) officially named starting quarterbacks for their new teams and I expect Jameis Winston, Jimmy Garoppolo and Mac Jones to be next. But there is still a lot of time left for things to change and for actionable information to emerge from this last preseason weekend for our drafts.

2021 Fantasy Football rankings: Overall

Skill position competitions to watch

Denver Broncos

We have yet to see Melvin Gordon due to injuries, but he remains the presumed starter. Maybe this weekend we get a chance to see how Vic Fangio handles Gordon and Javonte Williams when both are available to play.

Los Angeles Rams

We likely won’t learn much for preseason, as Sean McVay doesn’t play starters, but maybe some news will leak on how Sony Michel and Darrell Henderson might be used. In the end it might just come down to who is healthy at the time.

New England Patriots

Cam Newton left the door wide open for Mac Jones with his misunderstanding of COVID-19 protocol. Jones vs Newton is a situation to watch for fantasy, as the two have different styles and impact the fantasy value of those around them. Newton likely won’t be as accurate as Jones and he takes away rushing touchdowns away from running backs. For all fantasy players not named Cam Newton. Jones is probably the better choice.

Houston Texans

The running back situation in Houston is one to avoid, but at the same time it’s always worth paying attention to who will lead the committee, especially if you can grab that player for nothing at the end of your drafts. Right now it looks like a big mess, but maybe this weekend we’ll get a little more direction.

Overall standard (non-PPR) rankings

Rank Name Tm Pos
Rank Name Tm Pos
1 Christian McCaffrey CAR RB
2 Derrick Henry TEN RB
3 Dalvin Cook MIN RB
4 Davante Adams GB WR
5 Tyreek Hill KC WR
6 Saquon Barkley NYG RB
7 Alvin Kamara NO RB
8 Stefon Diggs BUF WR
9 Calvin Ridley ATL WR
10 Aaron Jones GB RB
11 Najee Harris PIT RB
12 Ezekiel Elliott DAL RB
13 DeAndre Hopkins ARI WR
14 Travis Kelce KC TE
15 Joe Mixon CIN RB
16 Nick Chubb CLE RB
17 Jonathan Taylor IND RB
18 D.K. Metcalf SEA WR
19 Justin Jefferson MIN WR
20 George Kittle SF TE
21 Darren Waller LV TE
22 Mike Evans TB WR
23 CeeDee Lamb DAL WR
24 Antonio Gibson WAS RB
25 Terry McLaurin WAS WR
26 David Montgomery CHI RB
27 Austin Ekeler LAC RB
28 Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC RB
29 Chris Carson SEA RB
30 Chris Godwin TB WR
31 Keenan Allen LAC WR
32 Patrick Mahomes II KC QB
33 Miles Sanders PHI RB
34 A.J. Brown TEN WR
35 Allen Robinson II CHI WR
36 Adam Thielen MIN WR
37 Amari Cooper DAL WR
38 Robert Woods LAR WR
39 Josh Jacobs LV RB
40 Kyler Murray ARI QB
41 Mark Andrews BAL TE
42 Julio Jones TEN WR
43 J.K. Dobbins BAL RB
44 Kenny Golladay NYG WR
45 James Robinson JAC RB
46 Cooper Kupp LAR WR
47 D'Andre Swift DET RB
48 Tee Higgins CIN WR
49 D.J. Moore CAR WR
50 Tyler Lockett SEA WR
51 Raheem Mostert SF RB
52 Brandon Aiyuk SF WR
53 T.J. Hockenson DET TE
54 Josh Allen BUF QB
55 Odell Beckham Jr. CLE WR
56 Damien Harris NE RB
57 Dak Prescott DAL QB
58 Mike Davis ATL RB
59 Kareem Hunt CLE RB
60 Chase Claypool PIT WR
61 Gus Edwards BAL RB
62 Aaron Rodgers GB QB
63 Diontae Johnson PIT WR
64 Jerry Jeudy DEN WR
65 Brandin Cooks HOU WR
66 Kyle Pitts ATL TE
67 Will Fuller V MIA WR
68 Russell Wilson SEA QB
69 Logan Thomas WAS TE
70 Lamar Jackson BAL QB
71 Robby Anderson CAR WR
72 Marquise Brown BAL WR
73 Myles Gaskin MIA RB
74 Courtland Sutton DEN WR
75 Mecole Hardman KC WR
76 Melvin Gordon III DEN RB
77 Tom Brady TB QB
78 Robert Tonyan GB TE
79 Marvin Jones Jr. JAC WR
80 Chase Edmonds ARI RB
81 Jarvis Landry CLE WR
82 Tyler Boyd CIN WR
83 Deebo Samuel SF WR
84 Zack Moss BUF RB
85 Trey Sermon SF RB
86 Darrell Henderson LAR RB
87 Justin Herbert LAC QB
88 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT WR
89 Javonte Williams DEN RB
90 DeVante Parker MIA WR
91 Matthew Stafford LAR QB
92 Irv Smith Jr. MIN TE
93 Ronald Jones II TB RB
94 Mike Gesicki MIA TE
95 Ryan Tannehill TEN QB
96 Curtis Samuel WAS WR
97 Ja'Marr Chase CIN WR
98 Leonard Fournette TB RB
99 D.J. Chark Jr. JAC WR
100 Sony Michel LAR RB
101 Corey Davis NYJ WR
102 T.Y. Hilton IND WR
103 Kirk Cousins MIN QB
104 James Conner ARI RB
105 Jalen Hurts PHI QB
106 Noah Fant DEN TE
107 Michael Thomas NO WR
108 Tyler Higbee LAR TE
109 Michael Pittman Jr. IND WR
110 AJ Dillon GB RB
111 Antonio Brown TB WR
112 Devin Singletary BUF RB
113 Cole Beasley BUF WR
114 Joe Burrow CIN QB
115 Jamaal Williams DET RB
116 Trevor Lawrence JAC QB
117 Matt Ryan ATL QB
118 Ben Roethlisberger PIT QB
119 Tony Pollard DAL RB
120 Michael Carter NYJ RB
121 Jonnu Smith NE TE
122 Mike Williams LAC WR
123 Malcolm Brown MIA RB
124 Michael Gallup DAL WR
125 Ryan Fitzpatrick WAS QB
126 Giovani Bernard TB RB
127 Dallas Goedert PHI TE
128 DeVonta Smith PHI WR
129 Marquez Valdes-Scantling GB WR
130 Phillip Lindsay HOU RB
131 Tua Tagovailoa MIA QB
132 Darrel Williams KC RB
133 Evan Engram NYG TE
134 Kenyan Drake LV RB
135 Jared Cook LAC TE
136 Blake Jarwin DAL TE
137 Henry Ruggs III LV WR
138 Tyrell Williams DET WR
139 Rob Gronkowski TB TE
140 Los Angeles Rams LAR DST
141 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC WR
142 Hunter Henry NE TE
143 Rashaad Penny SEA RB
144 Tevin Coleman NYJ RB
145 San Francisco 49ers SF DST
146 Nyheim Hines IND RB
147 Quez Watkins PHI WR
148 John Brown LV WR
149 James White NE RB
150 Justin Fields CHI QB
151 Jalen Reagor PHI WR
152 Pittsburgh Steelers PIT DST
153 Hayden Hurst ATL TE
154 Zach Wilson NYJ QB
155 Sammy Watkins BAL WR
156 Rhamondre Stevenson NE RB
157 KJ Hamler DEN WR
158 Trey Lance SF QB
159 Washington Football Team WAS DST
160 Elijah Moore NYJ WR
161 Dawson Knox BUF TE
162 Jameis Winston NO QB
163 Cole Kmet CHI TE
164 Baltimore Ravens BAL DST
165 Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB DST
166 Indianapolis Colts IND DST
167 Daniel Jones NYG QB
168 Alexander Mattison MIN RB
169 Jaylen Waddle MIA WR
170 Marlon Mack IND RB
171 Harrison Butker KC K
172 Baker Mayfield CLE QB
173 Austin Hooper CLE TE
174 Nelson Agholor NE WR
175 Darnell Mooney CHI WR
176 New Orleans Saints NO DST
177 Salvon Ahmed MIA RB
178 Jimmy Garoppolo SF QB
179 Justin Tucker BAL K
180 Donald Parham Jr. LAC TE
181 Darrynton Evans TEN RB
182 Latavius Murray NO RB
183 Tyler Bass BUF K
184 Christian Kirk ARI WR
185 Justin Jackson LAC RB
186 Tony Jones Jr. NO RB
187 Mark Ingram II HOU RB
188 Carlos Hyde JAC RB
189 Rondale Moore ARI WR
190 Joshua Kelley LAC RB
191 Zach Ertz PHI TE
192 Jason Sanders MIA K
193 Anthony McFarland Jr. PIT RB
194 Breshad Perriman DET WR
195 Justice Hill BAL RB
196 Darius Slayton NYG WR
197 Carson Wentz IND QB
198 Sterling Shepard NYG WR
199 J.D. McKissic WAS RB
200 New England Patriots NE DST
201 Buffalo Bills BUF DST
202 Derek Carr LV QB
203 Jamison Crowder NYJ WR
204 Greg Zuerlein DAL K
205 Parris Campbell IND WR
206 Randall Cobb GB WR
207 Miami Dolphins MIA DST
208 Marquez Callaway NO WR
209 Eric Ebron PIT TE
210 Denzel Mims NYJ WR
211 Cleveland Browns CLE DST
212 Emmanuel Sanders BUF WR
213 Kansas City Chiefs KC DST
214 Gabriel Davis BUF WR
215 Younghoe Koo ATL K
216 Tre'Quan Smith NO WR
217 Jerick McKinnon KC RB
218 Matt Gay LAR K
219 Los Angeles Chargers LAC DST
220 Allen Lazard GB WR
221 Rodrigo Blankenship IND K
222 Bryan Edwards LV WR
223 DeSean Jackson LAR WR
224 Matt Prater ARI K
225 Denver Broncos DEN DST
226 Russell Gage ATL WR
227 David Johnson HOU RB
228 Robbie Gould SF K
229 Josh Reynolds TEN WR
230 Chicago Bears CHI DST
231 A.J. Green ARI WR
232 Gerald Everett SEA TE
233 Jason Myers SEA K
234 Green Bay Packers GB DST
235 Tarik Cohen CHI RB
236 Pat Freiermuth PIT TE
237 Chuba Hubbard CAR RB
238 Kenneth Gainwell PHI RB
239 Michael Badgley LAC K
240 Tim Patrick DEN WR
241 Mac Jones NE QB
242 Jalen Guyton LAC WR
243 Terrace Marshall Jr. CAR WR
244 Josh Palmer LAC WR
245 Damien Williams CHI RB
246 Adam Trautman NO TE
247 Jakobi Meyers NE WR
248 Minnesota Vikings MIN DST
249 Mason Crosby GB K
250 Seattle Seahawks SEA DST
251 Ryan Succop TB K
252 Brandon McManus DEN K
253 Daniel Carlson LV K
254 Tyrod Taylor HOU QB
255 Dan Arnold CAR TE
256 Xavier Jones LAR RB
257 Anthony Firkser TEN TE
258 Boston Scott PHI RB
259 O.J. Howard TB TE
260 Preston Williams MIA WR
261 Dez Fitzpatrick TEN WR
262 Quintez Cephus DET WR
263 Wayne Gallman SF RB
264 Rashard Higgins CLE WR
265 New York Giants NYG DST
266 Chris Herndon IV NYJ TE
267 Anthony Miller HOU WR
268 Amari Rodgers GB WR
269 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET WR
270 Byron Pringle KC WR
271 Kylin Hill GB RB
272 Tyler Kroft NYJ TE
273 Ty Johnson NYJ RB
274 Jared Goff DET QB
275 Graham Gano NYG K
276 Benny Snell Jr. PIT RB
277 Philadelphia Eagles PHI DST
278 Tennessee Titans TEN DST
279 Chris Boswell PIT K
280 Jordan Akins HOU TE
281 Qadree Ollison ATL RB
282 Sam Darnold CAR QB
283 Kendrick Bourne NE WR
284 Zach Pascal IND WR
285 Dustin Hopkins WAS K
286 Evan McPherson CIN K
287 Devontae Booker NYG RB
288 James Washington PIT WR
289 Jack Doyle IND TE
290 Josh Lambo JAC K
291 Hunter Renfrow LV WR
292 Jace Sternberger GB TE
293 Keke Coutee HOU WR
294 Mike Boone DEN RB
295 Scotty Miller TB WR
296 Tyron Johnson LAC WR
297 Dalton Schultz DAL TE
298 Nick Folk NE K
299 Tyler Johnson TB WR
300 Joey Slye CAR K
301 New York Jets NYJ DST
302 Cam Sims WAS WR
303 Mo Alie-Cox IND TE
304 Kadarius Toney NYG WR
305 Arizona Cardinals ARI DST
306 Jake Elliott PHI K
307 Aldrick Rosas NO K
308 Matt Breida BUF RB
309 Travis Fulgham PHI WR
310 Jake Funk LAR RB
311 Ke'Shawn Vaughn TB RB
312 Dallas Cowboys DAL DST
313 D'Wayne Eskridge SEA WR
314 Darwin Thompson KC RB
315 Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE WR
316 Jacksonville Jaguars JAC DST
317 Foster Moreau LV TE
318 Teddy Bridgewater DEN QB
319 Houston Texans HOU DST
320 Jose Borregales TB K
321 Farrod Green IND TE
322 Cairo Santos CHI K
323 Samaje Perine CIN RB
324 David Moore CAR WR
325 Jaret Patterson WAS RB
326 Atlanta Falcons ATL DST
327 Eno Benjamin ARI RB
328 Greg Joseph MIN K
329 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL WR
330 Andy Dalton CHI QB
331 Albert Okwuegbunam DEN TE
332 Jeff Wilson Jr. SF RB
333 Ito Smith MIN RB
334 Jordan Love GB QB
335 Sam Ficken TEN K
336 Cornell Powell KC WR
337 C.J. Uzomah CIN TE
338 Chase McLaughlin CLE K
339 Keelan Cole Sr. NYJ WR
340 Harrison Bryant CLE TE
341 Carolina Panthers CAR DST
342 Tutu Atwell LAR WR
343 Detroit Lions DET DST
344 David Njoku CLE TE
345 Collin Johnson JAC WR
346 N'Keal Harry NE WR
347 Hunter Long MIA TE
348 Cameron Brate TB TE
349 Cody Parkey CLE K
350 Geoff Swaim TEN TE
351 Cincinnati Bengals CIN DST
352 Will Dissly SEA TE
353 Taysom Hill NO QB
354 Royce Freeman DEN RB
355 Jimmy Graham CHI TE
356 Dede Westbrook MIN WR
357 Chris Evans CIN RB
358 Kene Nwangwu MIN RB
359 Rex Burkhead HOU RB
360 Khalil Herbert CHI RB
361 Kyle Rudolph NYG TE
362 Cam Newton NE QB
363 Stevie Scott III DEN RB
364 Demarcus Robinson KC WR
365 Van Jefferson LAR WR
366 Ryan Griffin NYJ TE
367 Andy Isabella ARI WR
368 John Ross NYG WR
369 Drew Sample CIN TE
370 Devin Duvernay BAL WR
371 Jacob Hollister BUF TE
372 Jermar Jefferson DET RB
373 Jacob Harris LAR TE
374 DeeJay Dallas SEA RB
375 Drew Lock DEN QB
376 Javian Hawkins FA RB
377 Marcus Mariota LV QB
378 Gary Brightwell NYG RB
379 Tyler Conklin MIN TE
380 Kahale Warring NE TE
381 La'Mical Perine NYJ RB
382 Gerrid Doaks MIA RB
383 Josh Oliver BAL TE
384 Mitchell Trubisky BUF QB

