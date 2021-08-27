Updated printable drafting tiers for 2021 fantasy football leagues

There has been plenty of fantasy football news to digest over the last couple weeks, so it’s time for a full update of the drafting tiers. We’ve got both PPR and Non-PPR here for you’re perusal. If you are in a .5 PPR league, I prefer using the full PPR tiers. The good thing about tiers is that they aren’t set in stone like overall rankings seem to be, which gives you a bit more leeway to select within each tier. Adding a .5 PPR tier would ultimately kill any quality control on these, as they are done by hand and I’m always tweaking them with news and new info.

You can download in an Excel or PDF format. These will be updated in a timely manner, but you will be able to use the Excel to change them as you see fit. You can also “Make a Copy” from the “File” menu in Google Docs. The Google doc will almost always be more up to date than the Excel, as that is where I tweak the tiers in real time.

PPR Fantasy Football Tiers — Excel

PPR Fantasy Football Tiers — Google Doc

Non-PPR Fantasy Football Tiers — Google Doc