How to watch the Wawa 250 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Daytona Speedway on Friday, August 27th for the 20th running of the Wawa 250. The green flag is set to drop at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBC Sports Network with live streaming available on NBC Sports.

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, AJ Allmendinger, Christopher Bell, Austin Cindric, and Justin Haley each enter Friday’s race with the highest odds to take the checkered flag at +800. Allmendinger, who won last week’s New Holland 250 at Michigan International Speedway, will start from the pole position while Haley, the defending Wawa 250 champion, will start in the nine spot. Cindric, the series leader, will start at 14th.

Noah Gragson has the fifth-highest odds to win at +1000 and is coming off a victory at the Drydene 200 at Dover International Speedway, Chase Briscoe has the sixth highest odds at +1200.

How to watch the Wawa 250

Date: Friday, August 27

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC Sports Network

Live stream: NBC Sports

Live streaming the the Wawa 250 on NBC Sports will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting Lineup