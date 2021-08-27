 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch the Wawa 250 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

We go over how you can watch the Wawa 250 of the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series at the Daytona International Speedway.

By Nick Simon
The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Daytona Speedway on Friday, August 27th for the 20th running of the Wawa 250. The green flag is set to drop at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBC Sports Network with live streaming available on NBC Sports.

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, AJ Allmendinger, Christopher Bell, Austin Cindric, and Justin Haley each enter Friday’s race with the highest odds to take the checkered flag at +800. Allmendinger, who won last week’s New Holland 250 at Michigan International Speedway, will start from the pole position while Haley, the defending Wawa 250 champion, will start in the nine spot. Cindric, the series leader, will start at 14th.

Noah Gragson has the fifth-highest odds to win at +1000 and is coming off a victory at the Drydene 200 at Dover International Speedway, Chase Briscoe has the sixth highest odds at +1200.

How to watch the Wawa 250

Date: Friday, August 27
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: NBC Sports Network
Live stream: NBC Sports

Live streaming the the Wawa 250 on NBC Sports will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting Lineup

1 A.J. Allmendinger 16 Chevrolet
2 Noah Gragson 9 Chevrolet
3 Brandon Jones 19 Toyota
4 Justin Allgaier 7 Chevrolet
5 Harrison Burton 20 Toyota
6 Riley Herbst 98 Ford
7 Brett Moffitt 2 Chevrolet
8 Jeremy Clements 51 Chevrolet
9 Justin Haley 11 Chevrolet
10 Jade Buford 48 Chevrolet
11 Ryan Sieg 39 Ford
12 Tommy Joe Martins 44 Chevrolet
13 Jeb Burton 10 Chevrolet
14 Austin Cindric 22 Ford
15 Christopher Bell 54 Toyota
16 Matt Mills 5 Toyota
17 Josh Williams 92 Chevrolet
18 Jordan Anderson 31 Chevrolet
19 Michael Annett 1 Chevrolet
20 Colin Garrett 26 Toyota
21 Daniel Hemric 18 Toyota
22 Sam Mayer 8 Chevrolet
23 Myatt Snider 2 Chevrolet
24 Ryan Vargas 6 Chevrolet
25 Alex Labbe 36 Chevrolet
26 Landon Cassill 4 Chevrolet
27 Jeffrey Earnhardt 0 Chevrolet
28 Kyle Weatherman 47 Chevrolet
29 Blaine Perkins 23 Chevrolet
30 Mason Massey 78 Toyota
31 Brandon Brown 68 Chevrolet
32 David Starr 61 Toyota
33 Colby Howard 15 Chevrolet
34 J.J. Yeley 17 Chevrolet
35 Jason White 66 Toyota
36 Caesar Bacarella 90 Chevrolet
37 Chase Briscoe 99 Ford
38 Spencer Boyd 52 Chevrolet
39 Joe Graf, Jr. 7 Chevrolet
40 Tim Viens 74 Chevrolet
41 Timmy Hill 13 Toyota
42 Dillon Bassett 77 Chevrolet

