Full starting grid for the Wawa 250 Xfinity race at Daytona International Speedway

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will be down in Florida this weekend for the Wawa 250 at Daytona International Speedway. The race is scheduled for Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET. It will be televised on NBC Sports Network and streamed on NBCSports.com/live.

Last year, Justin Haley won the Wawa 250 after starting in the ninth spot and only leading for 9 out of 100 laps. Haley is tied with A.J. Allmendinger, Christopher Bell, and Austin Cindric for the best odds to win on Friday night at +800, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

There will be no qualifying for the Wawa 250 in Daytona due to COVID-19. Allmendinger will be the pole leader for this week’s race. Cindric has five wins during the Xfinity Series regular season and in first place in the playoff standings with 2,049 projected points. Daniel Hemric, who does not have a single win this season, is in fourth place in the playoff standings with 2,012 proejected points. Hemric heads into Friday night’s race with +1200 odds.

Here is the full lineup for Friday’s 2021 Wawa 250 Xfinity series race.