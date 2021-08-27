 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full starting grid for the Wawa 250 Xfinity race at Daytona International Speedway

The Wawa 250 of the NASCAR Xfinity Series takes place on August 27th this year. We’ve got the full racing order for Friday’s race at the Daytona International Speedway.

By Jovan C. Alford
NASCAR Cup Series driver Austin Cindric (33) drives through turn 12 during the Inaugural EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix on May 23, 2021 at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas. Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will be down in Florida this weekend for the Wawa 250 at Daytona International Speedway. The race is scheduled for Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET. It will be televised on NBC Sports Network and streamed on NBCSports.com/live.

Last year, Justin Haley won the Wawa 250 after starting in the ninth spot and only leading for 9 out of 100 laps. Haley is tied with A.J. Allmendinger, Christopher Bell, and Austin Cindric for the best odds to win on Friday night at +800, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

There will be no qualifying for the Wawa 250 in Daytona due to COVID-19. Allmendinger will be the pole leader for this week’s race. Cindric has five wins during the Xfinity Series regular season and in first place in the playoff standings with 2,049 projected points. Daniel Hemric, who does not have a single win this season, is in fourth place in the playoff standings with 2,012 proejected points. Hemric heads into Friday night’s race with +1200 odds.

Here is the full lineup for Friday’s 2021 Wawa 250 Xfinity series race.

2021 Wawa 250 starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car # Car
1 A.J. Allmendinger 16 Chevrolet
2 Noah Gragson 9 Chevrolet
3 Brandon Jones 19 Toyota
4 Justin Allgaier 7 Chevrolet
5 Harrison Burton 20 Toyota
6 Riley Herbst 98 Ford
7 Brett Moffitt 2 Chevrolet
8 Jeremy Clements 51 Chevrolet
9 Justin Haley 11 Chevrolet
10 Jade Buford 48 Chevrolet
11 Ryan Sieg 39 Ford
12 Tommy Joe Martins 44 Chevrolet
13 Jeb Burton 10 Chevrolet
14 Austin Cindric 22 Ford
15 Christopher Bell 54 Toyota
16 Matt Mills 5 Toyota
17 Josh Williams 92 Chevrolet
18 Jordan Anderson 31 Chevrolet
19 Michael Annett 1 Chevrolet
20 Colin Garrett 26 Toyota
21 Daniel Hemric 18 Toyota
22 Sam Mayer 8 Chevrolet
23 Myatt Snider 2 Chevrolet
24 Ryan Vargas 6 Chevrolet
25 Alex Labbe 36 Chevrolet
26 Landon Cassill 4 Chevrolet
27 Jeffrey Earnhardt 0 Chevrolet
28 Kyle Weatherman 47 Chevrolet
29 Blaine Perkins 23 Chevrolet
30 Mason Massey 78 Toyota
31 Brandon Brown 68 Chevrolet
32 David Starr 61 Toyota
33 Colby Howard 15 Chevrolet
34 J.J. Yeley 17 Chevrolet
35 Jason White 66 Toyota
36 Caesar Bacarella 90 Chevrolet
37 Chase Briscoe 99 Ford
38 Spencer Boyd 52 Chevrolet
39 Joe Graf, Jr. 7 Chevrolet
40 Tim Viens 74 Chevrolet
41 Timmy Hill 13 Toyota
42 Dillon Bassett 77 Chevrolet

