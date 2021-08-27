What time is the 2021 Wawa 250 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Friday, August 27th with the Wawa 250 race at the Daytona International Speedway. The race starts at 7:30 p.m. ET and will air on NBC Sports Network. You can watch a live stream at NBCSports.com/live.

The race is 100 laps that cover 250 miles. Last year, Justin Haley won the race with a time of 2:02:55. The year prior, Ross Chastain won with a time of 1:59:15. The race has gone over two hours four of the past five years, although notably, the previous three times it went over two hours the race went more than the traditional 100 laps. When it’s gone 100 laps, it’s generally come in just under the two hour mark.

This year, A.J. Allmendinger, Christopher Bell, Austin Cindric, and Justin Haley are all tied at +800 odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. Noah Gragson follows at +1000, and then Daniel Hemric, Harrison Burton, Chase Briscoe, and Jeb Burton are tied at +1200.