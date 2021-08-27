How to watch Serie A on TV and via live online stream for Matchday 2

After a wild opening week, Serie A continues its season heading into Matchday 2 with a full lineup this weekend. Inter Milan sits at the top of the table after one game with a comfortable 4-0 win over Genoa while Juventus sits in 10th place after a draw. Of course, table positions don’t mean much after one game.

If you’re looking for Serie A on TV in the US, you may be able to find a few select matches here and there across CBS Sports channels, but where you’ll really find the bulk of them is on their streaming service Paramount+. They show a huge amount of soccer, with UEFA Champions League, Europa League, NWSL, and plenty more in addition to Serie A coverage. If you’re not already signed up for their service, they offer reasonable prices with plans starting at $4.99 per month with a free trial option included as well.

Juventus will take on newly-promoted Empoli and will look to grab their first win after giving up a late equalizer to Udinese last week in their 2-2 draw. Juve’s two goals came from Paulo Dybala and Juan Cuadrado, both in the first half, but two second-half goals from Udinese sealed the draw. Empoli, the 2020-21 Serie B champions, kicked off their latest Serie A campaign with a 3-1 loss to Lazio. They grabbed an early goal in the 4th minute by way of Filippo Bandinelli, but Lazio was able to pull back three unanswered scores to put the game to bed.

Atalanta and Bologna will go head-to-head as well in their second matchday, after Bologna secured a 3-2 win in a wild game against Salernitana that saw a total of three red cards — one in the first half for Salernitana’s Stefan Strandberg, followed by two in the second half to Bologna’s Roberto Soriano and Jerdy Schouten. Ultimately Bologna was able to hold on for the win, but will be without those two players this week. Atalanta started off their season with a 2-1 win over Torino thanks to a stoppage time winner from Roberto Piccoli.

Serie A Matchday 2 schedule

Friday, August 27

Udinese vs. Venezia, 12:30 p.m. ET

Verona vs. Inter Milan, 2:45 p.m. ET

Saturday, August 28

Lazio vs. Spezia, 12:30 p.m. ET

Atalanta vs. Bologna, 12:30 p.m. ET

Fiorentina vs. Torino, 2:45 p.m. ET

Juventus vs. Empoli, 2:45 p.m. ET

Sunday, August 29

Genoa vs. Napoli, 12:30 p.m. ET

Sassuolo vs. Sampdoria, 12:30 p.m. ET

Salernitana vs. Roma, 2:45 p.m. ET

AC Milan vs. Cagliari, 2:45 p.m. ET