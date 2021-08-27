How to watch Ligue 1 on TV and via live online stream for Matchday 4

Ligue 1 heads into Matchday 4 this weekend with a full slate of action. PSG, unsurprisingly, sits atop the table winning all three of their opening matches. They’re followed closely by Angers, Nice, and Clermont Foot who all sit on seven points. Nice’s last match against Marseille was suspended last weekend after fans invaded the pitch and a brawl ensued, which involved players and staff as well. The match was abandoned to be resumed at a later date.

Ligue 1 has an exclusive broadcasting deal with beIN SPORTS. The channel is available on a variety of cable providers in the United States, including DISH, Verizon FIOS, RCN, and Cox Communications among others, and their accompanying online streaming services. If you do not have access via cable TV, you can view it through Sling TV, which includes some trial options if you have never used them.

PSG will take on Reims on Sunday as the world awaits Lionel Messi’s Paris debut. PSG is already dominating their opponents without Messi on the pitch, but it looks like he’s set to see his first minutes against Reims. Paris took out Brest last week with a 4-2 result thanks to goals from Ander Herrera, Kylian Mbappe, Idrissa Gueye, and Angel Di Maria. Adding Messi to the lineup will surely bring more goals and more heartbreak for opponents they meet along the way.

Elsewhere, second-place Angers will take on sixth-place Rennes in hopes of continuing their decent start to the season. Angers sits with seven points after two wins and a draw after finishing 1-1 against Bordeaux last week thanks to an equalizing goal from Romain Thomas. Rennes is fresh off a 1-0 win over Nantes last week, marking their first win on the season and will look to continue that momentum heading into Matchday 4.

Ligue 1 Matchday 4 schedule

Friday, August 27

Nantes vs. Lyon, 3:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, August 28

Nice vs. Bordeaux, 11:00 a.m. ET

Marseille vs. St. Etienne, 3:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, August 29

Troyes vs. Monaco, 7:00 a.m. ET

Angers vs. Rennes, 9:00 a.m. ET

Strasbourg vs. Brest, 9:00 a.m. ET

Lens vs. Lorient, 9:00 a.m. ET

Clermont Foot vs. Metz, 9:00 a.m. ET

Lille vs. Montpellier, 11:00 a.m. ET

Reims vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 2:45 p.m. ET