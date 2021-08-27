Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Friday, August 27th

We have a full 15-game schedule in the majors on Friday, which means there are multiple opportunities to come away with a win in DraftKings baseball DFS. The main slate has 15 games starting at 7:05 p.m. ET.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Friday, August 27th.

Rays vs. Orioles, 7:10 p.m. ET

Nelson Cruz ($5,300)

Wander Franco($5,300)

Austin Meadows ($4,700)

To lead off team stacks for tonight’s main slate, we are going to look at one of two games that have the highest run totals (10) currently on DraftKings Sportsbook. The Orioles have been on fire at the plate, scoring 23 runs in their last two games. Meanwhile, the Rays have won four-straight games against the Chicago White Sox and Philadelphia Phillies.

But the better option in DFS is the Rays, who will be going up against Orioles starter Matt Harvey. The veteran pitcher has a 6-13 and 6.27 ERA through 25 starts this season. But has also struggled at Camden Yards with an ERA of 6.62 and .308 OBA. Meadows has the best stats against Harvey, despite batting from the left side. The 26-year-old is hitting .333 with a home run and 5 RBI in 6 career-at bats vs. the O’s starters. Meadows is currently struggling at the plate, but could break out of his slump in a big way tonight.

Red Sox vs. Indians, 7:10 p.m. ET

Rafael Devers ($5,900)

Alex Verdugo ($3,400)

Bobby Dalbec ($3,300)

The second DFS team stack we are going to put together is the Boston Red Sox, who will be opening up a three-game road series against the Cleveland Indians. DraftKings Sportsbook believes there will be a lot of runs scored as the total is at 10. The Red Sox should not have no problems with Cleveland starter Logan Allen, who has a 1-5 record and a 9.13 ERA.

Allen was just recalled from Triple-A Columbus this week, where he spent the last month. He did not pitch well in the minors as he recorded an ERA of 7.95, which is right inline with what he’s done this season with Cleveland. For the Red Sox stack, we are going to highlight first baseman Bobby Dalbec, who is coming off a 43 fantasy point outing last night against the Minnesota Twins. Dalbec went 3-for-4 at the plate with 2 HRs and 7 RBI. It is the fourth time this month that the 26-year-old has scored 20 fantasy points or more.

Cubs vs. White Sox, 8:10 p.m. ET

Patrick Wisdom ($5,000)

Ian Happ ($4,900)

Frank Schwindel ($3,200)

The last team stack for tonight’s main slate will be the Chicago Cubs, who will begin a three-game set against their crosstown rivals, the Chicago White Sox. Since the Cubs traded away the trio of Javier Baez, Kris Bryant, and Anthony Rizzo, things have not been great in Wrigleyville.

However, they might have a shot to score some runs on White Sox starter Dallas Keuchel, who is 1-4 with an ERA of 5.87 post All-Star break. If you decide to use this stack, then you need to play rookie Patrick Wisdom. Wisdom is one of the better offensive players on the Cubs, hitting .251 with 21 HR, 44 RBI, and averaging 7.2 FPPG. In his last five games, he’s averaging 10 FPPG.