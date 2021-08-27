Tracking MLB betting action for Friday, August 27th

We have a full 15-game schedule in the majors on Friday, beginning at 7:05 p.m. ET with the Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals. There are a lot good matchups happening across the league that will feature a ton of betting implications.

We could not duplicate our 2-0 performance on Thursday night, but we did come away with at least one winning bet, thanks to Oakland Athletics starting pitcher James Kaprielian. The 27-year-old rookie pitcher gave up 6 runs through the first three innings, but still somehow managed to record 8 strikeouts in 5.0 IP. However, our lone loss from last night came from the Seattle Mariners, who could not score more than 4.5 team total runs (+100) against the Kansas City Royals. The Mariners had two bases loaded opportunities on Thursday night, but failed to convert on both, losing 6-4.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks base on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Friday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Friday, August 27th — Record YTD (41-33)

Indians Team Total over 3.5 runs (-135) vs. Boston

We usually try to start out our best bets with a strikeout prop, but right now there aren’t a lot of desirable options on the board. Therefore, the next best option is a team total play, which I think has value for the Cleveland Indians on Friday night.

Cleveland has won 4 out of 5 their last five games and is averaging 5.6 runs per game over that span of time. The Indians will be going up against Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez, who struggled in his last start at home against the Texas Rangers. Rodriguez allowed 8 hits, 5 earned runs in only 3.2 IP. It was his second shortest outings in his last five starts. The 28-year-old also has a 4.84 ERA and .281 opponents batting average on the road this season. It is a good amount of juice on this prop, but I think Cleveland can and will need to score at least 4 runs tonight with Logan Allen on the mound.

