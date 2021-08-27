How to watch Bundesliga on TV and via live online stream for Matchday 3

Bundesliga continues its season as they head into Matchday 3, seeing Wolfsburg as the only club with a perfect record, starting their season off with an impressive 2-0-0 record. They’re followed by Hoffenheim and Bayer Leverkusen while Bayern Munich sit all the way in fourth place heading into the third week.

If you’re looking to watch Bundesliga matches on TV in the US, you’re in luck. ESPN, ABC, and ESPN Deportes will be broadcasting select matches throughout the season, but where you’ll really find the bulk of the action is on the streaming service ESPN+. They’ll be showing over 300 Bundesliga games both English and Spanish, while even airing some select Bundesliga 2 matches as well. If you’re not already signed up for ESPN+, they offer a reasonable rate at $5.99/month or you can get in on a bundle with Disney+ and Hulu as well.

Borussia Dortmund, after a stumble in week 2 dropping a 2-1 result to Freiburg, will look to get back to their winning ways as they take on Hoffenheim. Dortmund opened their campaign with a big 5-2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt while star striker Erling Haaland bagged a brace. Hoffenheim logged a 4-0 win over Augsburg in their opening match, but stumbled in their second contest with a 2-2 draw against Union Berlin.

Wolfsburg will take on sixth-place RB Leipzig as they look to continue the strong start to their season, winning both of their opening matches 1-0 and 2-1 over VfL Bochum and Hertha BSC respectively. Leipzig lost their opening game to Mainz, but followed up with a strong 4-0 win over Stuttgart as Dominik Szoboszlai grabbed a brace, and Emil Forsberg and Andre Silva scored one of their own to finish out the game.

Bundesliga Matchday 3 schedule

Friday, August 27

Borussia Dortmund vs. Hoffenheim, 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, August 28

Stuttgart vs. Freiburg, 9:30 a.m. ET

Mainz vs. Furth, 9:30 a.m. ET

FC Koln vs. Bochum, 9:30 a.m. ET

Arminia vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, 9:30 a.m. ET

Augsburg vs. Bayer Leverkusen, 9:30 a.m. ET

Bayern Munich vs. Hertha Berlin, 12:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, August 29

Union Berlin vs. Borussia Monchengladbach, 9:30 a.m. ET

Wolfsburg vs. RB Leipzig, 11:30 a.m. ET