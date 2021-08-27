How to watch La Liga on TV and via live online stream for Matchday 3

La Liga continues their season as they head into Matchday 3 this weekend with Sevilla on top of the table and Atletico Madrid following closely behind, just two goals behind in the differential tiebreaker.

While you won’t be able to catch many La Liga matches on network TV, all 380 league games will be streamed live on ESPN+. Select games will be broadcast across their ESPN networks as well, but if you really want to watch any game of your choosing, ESPN+ is the way to go. If you’re not already signed up for ESPN+, they offer a reasonable rate at $5.99/month or you can get in on a bundle with Disney+ and Hulu as well.

Atletico Madrid will take on Villarreal this weekend as they look to continue their strong start to the season after defeating Celta Vigo 2-1 in their opening game, while following that up with a 1-0 win over Elche. Angel Correa has scored all three of Atletico’s goals so far through the first two games, proving to be a huge asset for the Madrid-based club. Villarreal opened the season with two draws and will be looking to get on better footing with a win over Madrid.

Real Madrid logged a win and a draw in their first two games, opening with a 4-1 win over Alaves and following that up with a thrilling 3-3 draw against Levante. Vinicius Jr grabbed a brace, including the late-game equalizer as he scored the third and final goal for Madrid in the 85th minute. Real Betis currently sits in 10th place, drawing their first two games, 1-1 with Mallorca and 1-1 to Cadiz.

La Liga Matchday 3 schedule

Friday, August 27

Mallorca vs. Espanyol, 2:00 p.m. ET

Valencia vs. Alaves, 4:15 p.m. ET

Saturday, August 28

Celta Vigo vs. Athletic Bilbao, 11:00 a.m. ET

Elche vs. Sevilla, 1:30 p.m. ET

Real Sociedad vs. Levante, 1:30 p.m. ET

Real Betis vs. Real Madrid, 4:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, August 29

Barcelona vs. Getafe, 11:00 a.m. ET

Rayo Vallecano vs. Granada, 1:30 p.m. ET

Cadiz vs. Osasuna, 1:30 p.m. ET

Atletico Madrid vs. Villarreal, 4:00 p.m. ET