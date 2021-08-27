How to watch Premier League soccer on TV and via live online stream for Matchday 3

The English Premier League heads into its third matchday of the season, with an impressive five teams still with a perfect 2-0-0 record after the first two weeks. West Ham sits on top of the table, tied on points with Chelsea and Liverpool but they’ve scored three more than both clubs giving them the number one spot on the tiebreaker. Rounding out the top five are Brighton & Hove and Tottenham.

EPL games are usually easy to find on TV, and this season will be no exception. NBC will be showing the majority of the matches, kicking off with big pre-match shows for the opening weekend. You can find most games live on TV on NBCSN and Universo or Telemundo, but you can also stream the games on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. Some matches will also be shown on the USA Network on TV, as well as streaming on fubo TV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV as well.

The headliner of the matchday 3 schedule certainly has to be Liverpool vs. Chelsea, as the No. 2 and No. 3 teams in the table will go head-to-head. Chelsea is fresh off a 2-0 win over Arsenal where newly-inked Romelu Lukaku made his debut and scored in the 15th minute. Reece James notched the second goal in the 35th as the Blues are off to a flying start this season. This will be Liverpool’s first real test of the season after taking down Norwich City 3-0 and Burnley 2-0. The Reds outshot Burnley 27-9 overall while controlling 67 percent of possession, making it somewhat of a miracle that they were only able to score two.

West Ham will take on 14th-place Crystal Palace who split their first results with a draw and a loss. West Ham scored four goals in both of their first two games with a 4-2 win over Newcastle followed by a comprehensive 4-1 victory over Leicester City. Michail Antonio already has three goals through the first two games of the season and will look to add to his tally against Palace.

EPL Matchday 3 schedule

Saturday, August 28

Manchester City vs. Arsenal, 7:30 a.m. ET

Newcastle vs. Southampton, 10:00 a.m. ET

Brighton vs. Everton, 10:00 a.m. ET

West Ham United vs. Crystal Palace, 10:00 a.m. ET

Norwich City vs. Leicester City, 10:00 a.m. ET

Aston Villa vs. Brentford, 10:00 a.m. ET

Liverpool vs. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, August 29

Burnley vs. Leeds United, 9:00 a.m. ET

Tottenham vs. Watford, 9:00 a.m. ET

Wolves vs. Manchester United, 11:30 a.m. ET