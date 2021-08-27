 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Updated quarterback rankings for 2021 fantasy football leagues ahead of Preseason Week 3

We take you through our quarterback rankings heading into the 2021 NFL season heading into fantasy football drafts.

By Chet Gresham
Quarterback Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys watches from the sidelines during the first half of the NFL preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 13, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Dallas Cowboys 19-16. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The NFL season is just around the corner and that means fantasy football. We get two great fantasy quarterbacks to kickoff the season when Tom Brady and Dak Prescott go head to head two Thursdays from now. Both are prominently placed in my quarterback rankings and both are players I’ll be drafting if I get a chance.

2021 Fantasy Football rankings: Quarterbacks

This last preseason weekend will give us another look at some of the quarterbacks still in competition to start or who we might see starting later in the season.

Chicago Bears

Andy Dalton will get the start against the Rams Week 1, but road game at Los Angeles and Cleveland through the first three matchups could have fans champing at the bit for rookie Justin Fields. Fields should be able to beat out Dalton at some point and he’ll get the whole first half against the Titans on Saturday.

New England Patriots

Mac Jones and Cam Newton are still in a quarterback competition, but we won’t get much information out of Bill Belichick. Hopefully Sunday against the Giants will give us a better idea.

San Francisco 49ers

Jimmy Garoppolo appears to have the lead in the 49ers quarterback competition, but it is going to be tough holding off Trey Lance this year. We could also see a lot of Lance coming into the game for special packages even if Garoppolo starts. It will be interesting see how they are used this weekend against the Raiders.

2021 Quarterback Rankings

Rk Name Team
1 Patrick Mahomes II KC
2 Kyler Murray ARI
3 Josh Allen BUF
4 Dak Prescott DAL
5 Aaron Rodgers GB
6 Russell Wilson SEA
7 Lamar Jackson BAL
8 Tom Brady TB
9 Justin Herbert LAC
10 Matthew Stafford LAR
11 Ryan Tannehill TEN
12 Kirk Cousins MIN
13 Jalen Hurts PHI
14 Joe Burrow CIN
15 Trevor Lawrence JAC
16 Matt Ryan ATL
17 Ben Roethlisberger PIT
18 Ryan Fitzpatrick WAS
19 Tua Tagovailoa MIA
20 Justin Fields CHI
21 Zach Wilson NYJ
22 Trey Lance SF
23 Jameis Winston NO
24 Daniel Jones NYG
25 Baker Mayfield CLE
26 Jimmy Garoppolo SF
27 Carson Wentz IND
28 Derek Carr LV
29 Mac Jones NE
30 Tyrod Taylor HOU
31 Jared Goff DET
32 Sam Darnold CAR
33 Teddy Bridgewater DEN
34 Andy Dalton CHI
35 Jordan Love GB
37 Taysom Hill NO
38 Cam Newton NE
39 Drew Lock DEN
40 Marcus Mariota LV
41 Mitchell Trubisky BUF
42 Kellen Mond MIN
43 Gardner Minshew II JAC
44 Davis Mills HOU
45 Taylor Heinicke WAS

