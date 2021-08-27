Updated quarterback rankings for 2021 fantasy football leagues ahead of Preseason Week 3

The NFL season is just around the corner and that means fantasy football. We get two great fantasy quarterbacks to kickoff the season when Tom Brady and Dak Prescott go head to head two Thursdays from now. Both are prominently placed in my quarterback rankings and both are players I’ll be drafting if I get a chance.

2021 Fantasy Football rankings: Quarterbacks

This last preseason weekend will give us another look at some of the quarterbacks still in competition to start or who we might see starting later in the season.

Andy Dalton will get the start against the Rams Week 1, but road game at Los Angeles and Cleveland through the first three matchups could have fans champing at the bit for rookie Justin Fields. Fields should be able to beat out Dalton at some point and he’ll get the whole first half against the Titans on Saturday.

Mac Jones and Cam Newton are still in a quarterback competition, but we won’t get much information out of Bill Belichick. Hopefully Sunday against the Giants will give us a better idea.

Jimmy Garoppolo appears to have the lead in the 49ers quarterback competition, but it is going to be tough holding off Trey Lance this year. We could also see a lot of Lance coming into the game for special packages even if Garoppolo starts. It will be interesting see how they are used this weekend against the Raiders.