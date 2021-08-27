Updated wide receiver rankings (non-PPR) for 2021 fantasy football leagues

Week 2 of the NFL preseason is in the rearview mirror as we start up Week 3 and the final weekend of preseason. The weekend after this will be the last weekend with no regular season football for about two to three years I think. Well, maybe 23 weeks which will go by faster than we could ever imagine.

2021 Fantasy Football rankings: Wide receivers

This preseason has been a revelation for a few receivers. The Philadelphia Eagles Quez Watkins, New Orleans Saints Marquez Callaway and the Carolina Panthers rookie Terrace Marshall to name a few. All three are poised to get their shot in the regular season, but they will need to take advantage of their opportunity.

There are of course other young receivers worth monitoring, but we would probably like to see some more established receivers get some playing time coming off of injury like Courtland Sutton, Mike Williams, Kenny Golladay, A.J. Brown, Julio Jones, Amari Cooper, Odell Beckham Jr., Will Fuller, Devante Parker, Curtis Samuel, and Sammy Watkins to name a few of the more prominent names. Some will play, but many might not. The week with no preseason games will help some of these players be ready for Week 1, but their lack of preseason work does make it a little tougher to evaluate their progress.