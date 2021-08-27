 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Updated wide receiver rankings (non-PPR) for 2021 fantasy football leagues

We take you through our standard wide receiver rankings heading into the 2021 NFL season heading into fantasy football drafts.

By Chet Gresham
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) runs after a catch for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Week 2 of the NFL preseason is in the rearview mirror as we start up Week 3 and the final weekend of preseason. The weekend after this will be the last weekend with no regular season football for about two to three years I think. Well, maybe 23 weeks which will go by faster than we could ever imagine.

2021 Fantasy Football rankings: Wide receivers

This preseason has been a revelation for a few receivers. The Philadelphia Eagles Quez Watkins, New Orleans Saints Marquez Callaway and the Carolina Panthers rookie Terrace Marshall to name a few. All three are poised to get their shot in the regular season, but they will need to take advantage of their opportunity.

There are of course other young receivers worth monitoring, but we would probably like to see some more established receivers get some playing time coming off of injury like Courtland Sutton, Mike Williams, Kenny Golladay, A.J. Brown, Julio Jones, Amari Cooper, Odell Beckham Jr., Will Fuller, Devante Parker, Curtis Samuel, and Sammy Watkins to name a few of the more prominent names. Some will play, but many might not. The week with no preseason games will help some of these players be ready for Week 1, but their lack of preseason work does make it a little tougher to evaluate their progress.

Wide receiver rankings (non-PPR) for 2021 fantasy football leagues

Rk Name Tm
Rk Name Tm
1 Davante Adams GB
2 Tyreek Hill KC
3 Stefon Diggs BUF
4 Calvin Ridley ATL
5 DeAndre Hopkins ARI
6 D.K. Metcalf SEA
7 Justin Jefferson MIN
8 Mike Evans TB
9 CeeDee Lamb DAL
10 Terry McLaurin WAS
11 Chris Godwin TB
12 Keenan Allen LAC
13 A.J. Brown TEN
14 Allen Robinson II CHI
15 Adam Thielen MIN
16 Amari Cooper DAL
17 Robert Woods LAR
18 Julio Jones TEN
19 Kenny Golladay NYG
20 Cooper Kupp LAR
21 Tee Higgins CIN
22 D.J. Moore CAR
23 Tyler Lockett SEA
24 Brandon Aiyuk SF
25 Odell Beckham Jr. CLE
26 Chase Claypool PIT
27 Diontae Johnson PIT
28 Jerry Jeudy DEN
29 Brandin Cooks HOU
30 Will Fuller V MIA
31 Robby Anderson CAR
32 Marquise Brown BAL
33 Courtland Sutton DEN
34 Mecole Hardman KC
35 Marvin Jones Jr. JAC
36 Jarvis Landry CLE
37 Tyler Boyd CIN
38 Deebo Samuel SF
39 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT
40 DeVante Parker MIA
41 Curtis Samuel WAS
42 Ja'Marr Chase CIN
43 D.J. Chark Jr. JAC
44 Corey Davis NYJ
45 T.Y. Hilton IND
46 Michael Thomas NO
47 Michael Pittman Jr. IND
48 Antonio Brown TB
49 Cole Beasley BUF
50 Mike Williams LAC
51 Michael Gallup DAL
52 DeVonta Smith PHI
53 Marquez Valdes-Scantling GB
54 Henry Ruggs III LV
55 Tyrell Williams DET
56 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC
57 Quez Watkins PHI
58 John Brown LV
59 Jalen Reagor PHI
60 Sammy Watkins BAL
61 KJ Hamler DEN
62 Elijah Moore NYJ
63 Jaylen Waddle MIA
64 Nelson Agholor NE
65 Darnell Mooney CHI
66 Christian Kirk ARI
67 Rondale Moore ARI
68 Breshad Perriman DET
69 Darius Slayton NYG
70 Sterling Shepard NYG
71 Jamison Crowder NYJ
72 Parris Campbell IND
73 Randall Cobb GB
74 Marquez Callaway NO
75 Denzel Mims NYJ
76 Emmanuel Sanders BUF
77 Gabriel Davis BUF
78 Tre'Quan Smith NO
79 Allen Lazard GB
80 Bryan Edwards LV
81 DeSean Jackson LAR
82 Russell Gage ATL
83 Josh Reynolds TEN
84 A.J. Green ARI
85 Tim Patrick DEN
86 Jalen Guyton LAC
87 Terrace Marshall Jr. CAR
88 Josh Palmer LAC
89 Jakobi Meyers NE
90 Preston Williams MIA
91 Dez Fitzpatrick TEN
92 Quintez Cephus DET
93 Rashard Higgins CLE
94 Anthony Miller HOU
95 Amari Rodgers GB
96 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET
97 Byron Pringle KC
98 Kendrick Bourne NE
99 Zach Pascal IND
100 James Washington PIT
101 Hunter Renfrow LV
102 Keke Coutee HOU
103 Scotty Miller TB
104 Tyron Johnson LAC
105 Tyler Johnson TB
106 Cam Sims WAS
107 Kadarius Toney NYG
108 Travis Fulgham PHI
109 D'Wayne Eskridge SEA
110 Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE
111 David Moore CAR
112 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL
113 Cornell Powell KC
114 Keelan Cole Sr. NYJ
115 Tutu Atwell LAR
116 Collin Johnson JAC
117 N'Keal Harry NE
118 Dede Westbrook MIN
119 Demarcus Robinson KC
120 Van Jefferson LAR
121 Andy Isabella ARI
122 John Ross NYG
123 Devin Duvernay BAL
124 Auden Tate CIN
125 Marquez Stevenson BUF
126 Albert Wilson MIA
127 Antonio Gandy-Golden WAS
128 Greg Ward PHI

More From DraftKings Nation