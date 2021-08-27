Updated wide receiver rankings (non-PPR) for 2021 fantasy football leagues

Week 2 of the NFL preseason is in the rearview mirror as we start up Week 3 and the final weekend of preseason. The weekend after this will be the last weekend with no regular season football for about two to three years I think. Well, maybe 23 weeks which will go by faster than we could ever imagine.
2021 Fantasy Football rankings: Wide receivers
This preseason has been a revelation for a few receivers. The Philadelphia Eagles Quez Watkins, New Orleans Saints Marquez Callaway and the Carolina Panthers rookie Terrace Marshall to name a few. All three are poised to get their shot in the regular season, but they will need to take advantage of their opportunity.
There are of course other young receivers worth monitoring, but we would probably like to see some more established receivers get some playing time coming off of injury like Courtland Sutton, Mike Williams, Kenny Golladay, A.J. Brown, Julio Jones, Amari Cooper, Odell Beckham Jr., Will Fuller, Devante Parker, Curtis Samuel, and Sammy Watkins to name a few of the more prominent names. Some will play, but many might not. The week with no preseason games will help some of these players be ready for Week 1, but their lack of preseason work does make it a little tougher to evaluate their progress.
Wide receiver rankings (non-PPR) for 2021 fantasy football leagues
|1
|Davante Adams
|GB
|2
|Tyreek Hill
|KC
|3
|Stefon Diggs
|BUF
|4
|Calvin Ridley
|ATL
|5
|DeAndre Hopkins
|ARI
|6
|D.K. Metcalf
|SEA
|7
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|8
|Mike Evans
|TB
|9
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|10
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|11
|Chris Godwin
|TB
|12
|Keenan Allen
|LAC
|13
|A.J. Brown
|TEN
|14
|Allen Robinson II
|CHI
|15
|Adam Thielen
|MIN
|16
|Amari Cooper
|DAL
|17
|Robert Woods
|LAR
|18
|Julio Jones
|TEN
|19
|Kenny Golladay
|NYG
|20
|Cooper Kupp
|LAR
|21
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|22
|D.J. Moore
|CAR
|23
|Tyler Lockett
|SEA
|24
|Brandon Aiyuk
|SF
|25
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|CLE
|26
|Chase Claypool
|PIT
|27
|Diontae Johnson
|PIT
|28
|Jerry Jeudy
|DEN
|29
|Brandin Cooks
|HOU
|30
|Will Fuller V
|MIA
|31
|Robby Anderson
|CAR
|32
|Marquise Brown
|BAL
|33
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|34
|Mecole Hardman
|KC
|35
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|JAC
|36
|Jarvis Landry
|CLE
|37
|Tyler Boyd
|CIN
|38
|Deebo Samuel
|SF
|39
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|PIT
|40
|DeVante Parker
|MIA
|41
|Curtis Samuel
|WAS
|42
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|43
|D.J. Chark Jr.
|JAC
|44
|Corey Davis
|NYJ
|45
|T.Y. Hilton
|IND
|46
|Michael Thomas
|NO
|47
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|IND
|48
|Antonio Brown
|TB
|49
|Cole Beasley
|BUF
|50
|Mike Williams
|LAC
|51
|Michael Gallup
|DAL
|52
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|53
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|GB
|54
|Henry Ruggs III
|LV
|55
|Tyrell Williams
|DET
|56
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|JAC
|57
|Quez Watkins
|PHI
|58
|John Brown
|LV
|59
|Jalen Reagor
|PHI
|60
|Sammy Watkins
|BAL
|61
|KJ Hamler
|DEN
|62
|Elijah Moore
|NYJ
|63
|Jaylen Waddle
|MIA
|64
|Nelson Agholor
|NE
|65
|Darnell Mooney
|CHI
|66
|Christian Kirk
|ARI
|67
|Rondale Moore
|ARI
|68
|Breshad Perriman
|DET
|69
|Darius Slayton
|NYG
|70
|Sterling Shepard
|NYG
|71
|Jamison Crowder
|NYJ
|72
|Parris Campbell
|IND
|73
|Randall Cobb
|GB
|74
|Marquez Callaway
|NO
|75
|Denzel Mims
|NYJ
|76
|Emmanuel Sanders
|BUF
|77
|Gabriel Davis
|BUF
|78
|Tre'Quan Smith
|NO
|79
|Allen Lazard
|GB
|80
|Bryan Edwards
|LV
|81
|DeSean Jackson
|LAR
|82
|Russell Gage
|ATL
|83
|Josh Reynolds
|TEN
|84
|A.J. Green
|ARI
|85
|Tim Patrick
|DEN
|86
|Jalen Guyton
|LAC
|87
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|CAR
|88
|Josh Palmer
|LAC
|89
|Jakobi Meyers
|NE
|90
|Preston Williams
|MIA
|91
|Dez Fitzpatrick
|TEN
|92
|Quintez Cephus
|DET
|93
|Rashard Higgins
|CLE
|94
|Anthony Miller
|HOU
|95
|Amari Rodgers
|GB
|96
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|97
|Byron Pringle
|KC
|98
|Kendrick Bourne
|NE
|99
|Zach Pascal
|IND
|100
|James Washington
|PIT
|101
|Hunter Renfrow
|LV
|102
|Keke Coutee
|HOU
|103
|Scotty Miller
|TB
|104
|Tyron Johnson
|LAC
|105
|Tyler Johnson
|TB
|106
|Cam Sims
|WAS
|107
|Kadarius Toney
|NYG
|108
|Travis Fulgham
|PHI
|109
|D'Wayne Eskridge
|SEA
|110
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|CLE
|111
|David Moore
|CAR
|112
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|ATL
|113
|Cornell Powell
|KC
|114
|Keelan Cole Sr.
|NYJ
|115
|Tutu Atwell
|LAR
|116
|Collin Johnson
|JAC
|117
|N'Keal Harry
|NE
|118
|Dede Westbrook
|MIN
|119
|Demarcus Robinson
|KC
|120
|Van Jefferson
|LAR
|121
|Andy Isabella
|ARI
|122
|John Ross
|NYG
|123
|Devin Duvernay
|BAL
|124
|Auden Tate
|CIN
|125
|Marquez Stevenson
|BUF
|126
|Albert Wilson
|MIA
|127
|Antonio Gandy-Golden
|WAS
|128
|Greg Ward
|PHI