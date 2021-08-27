 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Updated running back rankings (non-PPR) for 2021 fantasy football leagues ahead of Preseason Week 3

We take you through our running back rankings heading into the 2021 NFL season heading into fantasy football drafts.

By Chet Gresham
Dalvin Cook #33 of the Minnesota Vikings runs with the ball during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 29, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Week 3 of the preseason kicks off tonight and we’ll officially be under two weeks until the NFL regular season kicks off Thursday, September 9th, when the Dallas Cowboys head down to Tampa Bay. That means we have under two weeks to get in about twentyish fantasy football drafts under our belt. Below we have standard running back rankings for your perusal.

We’re still trying to discern how some running back committees will breakdown their usage. It’s nearly an impossible task, as circumstances can change in game due to game flow but we’re trying to think as long term as possible here.

Denver Broncos

Melvin Gordon has missed the last two preseason games due to a groin injury, but it appears to be minor. Javonte Williams has gotten the lead work and has shown well for the most part. The Broncos will split work more than some teams as it is, but Williams is a player who can take on a big workload if allowed. When and if he does that is a big fantasy question. Hopefully Week 3 of preseason helps us gain a little clarity on the situation.

Los Angeles Rams and Chargers

Neither of these teams are going to play any starters, so it makes things difficult. Will Sony Michel take over the lead job at some point? Will Austin Ekeler see his workload reduced in more of a timeshare than years past? We won’t get answers to those questions this weekend. If you guess right, you stand to gain.

Miami Dolphins

Myles Gaskin got the start last week and was heavily used, but Salvon Ahmed and Malcolm Brown came in after him and played with the first team. Gaskin is the player to draft, but how much work will he lose to Ahmed and Brown?

Running back rankings (non-PPR) for 2021 fantasy football leagues

Rk Name Team
1 Christian McCaffrey CAR
2 Derrick Henry TEN
3 Dalvin Cook MIN
4 Saquon Barkley NYG
5 Alvin Kamara NO
6 Aaron Jones GB
7 Najee Harris PIT
8 Ezekiel Elliott DAL
9 Joe Mixon CIN
10 Nick Chubb CLE
11 Jonathan Taylor IND
12 Antonio Gibson WAS
13 David Montgomery CHI
14 Austin Ekeler LAC
15 Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC
16 Chris Carson SEA
17 Miles Sanders PHI
18 Josh Jacobs LV
19 J.K. Dobbins BAL
20 James Robinson JAC
21 D'Andre Swift DET
22 Raheem Mostert SF
23 Damien Harris NE
24 Mike Davis ATL
25 Kareem Hunt CLE
26 Gus Edwards BAL
27 Myles Gaskin MIA
28 Melvin Gordon III DEN
29 Chase Edmonds ARI
30 Zack Moss BUF
31 Trey Sermon SF
32 Darrell Henderson LAR
33 Javonte Williams DEN
34 Ronald Jones II TB
35 Leonard Fournette TB
36 Sony Michel LAR
37 James Conner ARI
38 AJ Dillon GB
39 Devin Singletary BUF
40 Jamaal Williams DET
41 Tony Pollard DAL
42 Michael Carter NYJ
43 Malcolm Brown MIA
44 Giovani Bernard TB
45 Phillip Lindsay HOU
46 Darrel Williams KC
47 Kenyan Drake LV
48 Rashaad Penny SEA
49 Tevin Coleman NYJ
50 Nyheim Hines IND
51 James White NE
52 Rhamondre Stevenson NE
53 Alexander Mattison MIN
54 Marlon Mack IND
55 Salvon Ahmed MIA
56 Darrynton Evans TEN
57 Latavius Murray NO
58 Justin Jackson LAC
59 Tony Jones Jr. NO
60 Mark Ingram II HOU
61 Carlos Hyde JAC
62 Joshua Kelley LAC
63 Anthony McFarland Jr. PIT
64 Justice Hill BAL
65 J.D. McKissic WAS
66 Jerick McKinnon KC
67 David Johnson HOU
68 Tarik Cohen CHI
69 Chuba Hubbard CAR
70 Kenneth Gainwell PHI
71 Damien Williams CHI
72 Xavier Jones LAR
73 Boston Scott PHI
74 Wayne Gallman SF
75 Kylin Hill GB
76 Ty Johnson NYJ
77 Benny Snell Jr. PIT
78 Qadree Ollison ATL
79 Devontae Booker NYG
80 Mike Boone DEN
81 Matt Breida BUF
82 Jake Funk LAR
83 Ke'Shawn Vaughn TB
84 Darwin Thompson KC
85 Samaje Perine CIN
86 Jaret Patterson WAS
87 Eno Benjamin ARI
88 Jeff Wilson Jr. SF
89 Ito Smith MIN
90 Royce Freeman DEN
91 Chris Evans CIN
92 Kene Nwangwu MIN
93 Rex Burkhead HOU
94 Khalil Herbert CHI
95 Stevie Scott III DEN
96 Jermar Jefferson DET
97 DeeJay Dallas SEA
98 Javian Hawkins FA
99 Gary Brightwell NYG
100 La'Mical Perine NYJ
101 Gerrid Doaks MIA
102 Kalen Ballage PIT
103 JaMycal Hasty SF
104 Travis Homer SEA
105 Jordan Wilkins IND
106 Jalen Richard LV
107 Jordan Howard PHI
108 Trey Ragas LV
109 Elijah McGuire KC

