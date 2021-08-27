Updated running back rankings (non-PPR) for 2021 fantasy football leagues ahead of Preseason Week 3

Week 3 of the preseason kicks off tonight and we’ll officially be under two weeks until the NFL regular season kicks off Thursday, September 9th, when the Dallas Cowboys head down to Tampa Bay. That means we have under two weeks to get in about twentyish fantasy football drafts under our belt. Below we have standard running back rankings for your perusal.

2021 PPR Fantasy Football rankings: Running backs

We’re still trying to discern how some running back committees will breakdown their usage. It’s nearly an impossible task, as circumstances can change in game due to game flow but we’re trying to think as long term as possible here.

Denver Broncos

Melvin Gordon has missed the last two preseason games due to a groin injury, but it appears to be minor. Javonte Williams has gotten the lead work and has shown well for the most part. The Broncos will split work more than some teams as it is, but Williams is a player who can take on a big workload if allowed. When and if he does that is a big fantasy question. Hopefully Week 3 of preseason helps us gain a little clarity on the situation.

Los Angeles Rams and Chargers

Neither of these teams are going to play any starters, so it makes things difficult. Will Sony Michel take over the lead job at some point? Will Austin Ekeler see his workload reduced in more of a timeshare than years past? We won’t get answers to those questions this weekend. If you guess right, you stand to gain.

Miami Dolphins

Myles Gaskin got the start last week and was heavily used, but Salvon Ahmed and Malcolm Brown came in after him and played with the first team. Gaskin is the player to draft, but how much work will he lose to Ahmed and Brown?