Updated PPR running back rankings for 2021 fantasy football leagues

We take you through our PPR running back rankings heading into the 2021 NFL season heading into fantasy football drafts.

By Chet Gresham
Austin Ekeler #30 of the Los Angeles Chargers makes a catch during the 1st half of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

If you haven’t yet had your fantasy football draft, it is likely rapidly approaching as the NFL nears the regular season. We’ve taken plenty of notes on the performances of your favorite running backs in the NFL preseason while also over-analyzing each and every bit of information we can gather from beat reporters and coaches alike. We’ve digested all of it to provide you an updated look at our PPR running back rankings ahead of Week 3 of the 2021 NFL preseason.

2021 PPR Fantasy Football rankings: Running backs

As we close out the 2021 NFL preseason, there will be plenty of running backs to keep your eye on for our final glimpse at what to expect in Week 1 of the regular season. There will be plenty of teams who have their starting lineups solidified who are likely to be sitting their starters in this final outing, though there are still plenty of depth charts influx to take notes on as we progress through Week 3 of the preseason.

One of those teams with their lineups set is the Los Angeles Rams. Earlier this week, news broke that the Patriots traded Sony Michel was traded to the Rams in exchange for what will be a conditional fourth-round pick, should LA receive one. The rapid reaction was worrisome for Darrell Henderson managers, but soon after the trade, Sean McVay noted that Henderson is still set for a “very big role.”

One team worth watching in the preseason is the Houston Texans as they continue to rotate through RBs Phillip Lindsay, David Johnson and Mark Ingram. Through two weeks, despite an abysmal stat line of nine rush attempts for 16 rushing yards (an average of 1.8 yards per rush attempt, for you math geniuses), it still looks like Lindsay is the favorite to take on the bulk of the team’s snaps. However, It does feel worth noting that 2020 UDFS Scottie Phillips has led the team in rush attempts through the preseason, posing 82 rushing yards and a score on 17 attempts — much more efficient than Lindsay, Johnson or Ingram, and leading the team in missed forced tackles and yards after contact in this span. Though fantasy relevance is unlikely for the UDFA, he has shown a couple of flashes in an offense where the competition for snaps at RB appears to be wide open.

Here’s a look at our PPR running back rankings as you draft in your 2021 fantasy football leagues. Keep in mind as you’re drafting that to capitalize on value in this scoring format, it can be helpful to draft running backs who are on teams with a less-than-ideal receiving corps.

PPR Running back rankings for 2021 fantasy football leagues

Rk Name Team
1 Christian McCaffrey CAR
2 Dalvin Cook MIN
3 Alvin Kamara NO
4 Saquon Barkley NYG
5 Derrick Henry TEN
6 Aaron Jones GB
7 Ezekiel Elliott DAL
8 Najee Harris PIT
9 Joe Mixon CIN
10 Jonathan Taylor IND
11 Nick Chubb CLE
12 Austin Ekeler LAC
13 Antonio Gibson WAS
14 Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC
15 Miles Sanders PHI
16 David Montgomery CHI
17 Chris Carson SEA
18 James Robinson JAC
19 D'Andre Swift DET
20 J.K. Dobbins BAL
21 Josh Jacobs LV
22 Raheem Mostert SF
23 Kareem Hunt CLE
24 Chase Edmonds ARI
25 Mike Davis ATL
26 Damien Harris NE
27 Myles Gaskin MIA
28 Melvin Gordon III DEN
29 Gus Edwards BAL
30 Zack Moss BUF
31 Darrell Henderson LAR
32 Trey Sermon SF
33 Javonte Williams DEN
34 Giovani Bernard TB
35 Ronald Jones II TB
36 Leonard Fournette TB
37 James Conner ARI
38 Sony Michel LAR
39 Devin Singletary BUF
40 Tony Pollard DAL
41 Jamaal Williams DET
42 AJ Dillon GB
43 Michael Carter NYJ
44 Kenyan Drake LV
45 Darrel Williams KC
46 Nyheim Hines IND
47 Phillip Lindsay HOU
48 Malcolm Brown MIA
49 Rashaad Penny SEA
50 Tevin Coleman NYJ
51 James White NE
52 Rhamondre Stevenson NE
53 J.D. McKissic WAS
54 Alexander Mattison MIN
55 Darrynton Evans TEN
56 Salvon Ahmed MIA
57 Latavius Murray NO
58 Marlon Mack IND
59 Justin Jackson LAC
60 Tony Jones Jr. NO
61 Mark Ingram II HOU
62 Carlos Hyde JAC
63 Anthony McFarland Jr. PIT
64 Tarik Cohen CHI
65 Joshua Kelley LAC
66 Jerick McKinnon KC
67 Justice Hill BAL
68 David Johnson HOU
69 Kenneth Gainwell PHI
70 Chuba Hubbard CAR
71 Damien Williams CHI
72 Xavier Jones LAR
73 Boston Scott PHI
74 Wayne Gallman SF
75 Kylin Hill GB
76 Larry Rountree III LAC
77 Elijah Mitchell SF
78 Ty Johnson NYJ
79 Benny Snell Jr. PIT
80 Qadree Ollison ATL
81 Devontae Booker NYG
82 Jake Funk LAR
83 Matt Breida BUF
84 Mike Boone DEN
85 Ke'Shawn Vaughn TB
86 Darwin Thompson KC
87 Jaret Patterson WAS
88 Eno Benjamin ARI
89 Samaje Perine CIN
90 Ito Smith MIN
91 Rex Burkhead HOU
92 Royce Freeman DEN
93 Chris Evans CIN
94 Jermar Jefferson DET
95 Jeff Wilson Jr. SF
96 Khalil Herbert CHI
97 Kene Nwangwu MIN
98 Stevie Scott III DEN
99 DeeJay Dallas SEA
100 Gary Brightwell NYG
101 La'Mical Perine NYJ
102 Javian Hawkins FA
103 JaMycal Hasty SF
104 Trey Ragas LV
105 Gerrid Doaks MIA
106 Kalen Ballage PIT
107 Travis Homer SEA
108 Elijah McGuire KC
109 Jalen Richard LV
110 Jordan Howard PHI
111 Jordan Wilkins IND
112 Alex Collins SEA

