Updated PPR wide receiver rankings for 2021 fantasy football leagues

We’re officially through the second week of the NFL preseason and are just two weeks out from real, live, regular-season football. Week 3 should contain more valuable information for fantasy managers, as it’s likely the closest we’ll get to a preview of the regular season for us to make some final adjustments in our fantasy football rankings for the season.
Here, we’ll take a look at where things stand for our PPR wide receiver rankings heading into Week 3 of the 2021 NFL preseason to help prepare you for your fantasy football drafts.
2021 PPR Fantasy Football rankings: Wide receivers
If your league observes a point-per-reception (PPR) scoring format, wide receivers are always going to be a great place to make strides in your fantasy football lineups. Capitalize on your league’s scoring format by chasing wide receivers bound for a voluminous target share.
There are several players to keep an eye on as we close out the 2021 NFL preseason in Week 3. Marquez Callaway, WR for the New Orleans Saints, has been the recipient of plenty of training camp buzz and showed us why in Week 2, where he caught all five of his targets for 104 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Michael Thomas is likely out at least until October, providing Callaway an easy path to volume in fantasy football leagues.
In Week 3 of the preseason, you’ll also want to keep an eye on the Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver corps. Rookie Ja’Marr Chase has been making headlines after accumulating three drops in the second week of the preseason, feeding into the narrative that he’s somewhat rusty after sitting out in the 2020 NCAA football season. The team has held QB Joe Burrow out of the preseason so far, but he’s set to see his first game action in Week 3. Be sure to monitor the target share for these Bengals wideouts with Burrow under center, but regardless, they all have the potential to be big fantasy football values on volume alone.
Last but not least among our wide receivers to watch in Week 3 is Jets WR Corey Davis. Through the first two weeks of the 2021 NFL preseason, Davis leads all Jets wideouts with 10 total targets, catching six of those for 88 receiving yards. It’s clear that he and rookie QB have built a rapport, and he’s currently sitting as the WR45 in average draft position, per FantasyPros. Davis could be in for a climb in our Week 3 wide receiver rankings with another big showing.
When making your draft selections in PPR leagues, always remember that you can compensate for a lack of efficiency with volume. In this scoring format, one catch is equally as valuable as 10 receiving yards — meaning you can chase those “possession receivers,” even when they’re not being targeted deep down the field or scoring a ton of touchdowns.
PPR Wide receiver rankings for 2021 fantasy football leagues
|Rk
|Name
|Tm
|Rk
|Name
|Tm
|1
|Davante Adams
|GB
|2
|Stefon Diggs
|BUF
|3
|Tyreek Hill
|KC
|4
|Calvin Ridley
|ATL
|5
|DeAndre Hopkins
|ARI
|6
|D.K. Metcalf
|SEA
|7
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|8
|Keenan Allen
|LAC
|9
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|10
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|11
|Allen Robinson II
|CHI
|12
|Chris Godwin
|TB
|13
|Mike Evans
|TB
|14
|A.J. Brown
|TEN
|15
|Robert Woods
|LAR
|16
|Julio Jones
|TEN
|17
|Amari Cooper
|DAL
|18
|Adam Thielen
|MIN
|19
|Cooper Kupp
|LAR
|20
|Diontae Johnson
|PIT
|21
|Kenny Golladay
|NYG
|22
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|23
|Tyler Lockett
|SEA
|24
|D.J. Moore
|CAR
|25
|Brandon Aiyuk
|SF
|26
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|CLE
|27
|Chase Claypool
|PIT
|28
|Brandin Cooks
|HOU
|29
|Jarvis Landry
|CLE
|30
|Jerry Jeudy
|DEN
|31
|Will Fuller V
|MIA
|32
|Robby Anderson
|CAR
|33
|Tyler Boyd
|CIN
|34
|Marquise Brown
|BAL
|35
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|36
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|PIT
|37
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|JAC
|38
|Deebo Samuel
|SF
|39
|Mecole Hardman
|KC
|40
|DeVante Parker
|MIA
|41
|Corey Davis
|NYJ
|42
|T.Y. Hilton
|IND
|43
|Cole Beasley
|BUF
|44
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|IND
|45
|Antonio Brown
|TB
|46
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|47
|Michael Thomas
|NO
|48
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|JAC
|49
|Michael Gallup
|DAL
|50
|D.J. Chark Jr.
|JAC
|51
|Mike Williams
|LAC
|52
|Tyrell Williams
|DET
|53
|Jakobi Meyers
|NE
|54
|Quez Watkins
|PHI
|55
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|56
|Curtis Samuel
|WAS
|57
|Henry Ruggs III
|LV
|58
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|GB
|59
|Rondale Moore
|ARI
|60
|Gabriel Davis
|BUF
|61
|Tre'Quan Smith
|NO
|62
|Darnell Mooney
|CHI
|63
|Sammy Watkins
|BAL
|64
|Marquez Callaway
|NO
|65
|Elijah Moore
|NYJ
|66
|KJ Hamler
|DEN
|67
|Bryan Edwards
|LV
|68
|Jaylen Waddle
|MIA
|69
|John Brown
|LV
|70
|Nelson Agholor
|NE
|71
|Jalen Reagor
|PHI
|72
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|CAR
|73
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|CLE
|74
|Jamison Crowder
|NYJ
|75
|Christian Kirk
|ARI
|76
|Sterling Shepard
|NYG
|77
|Josh Palmer
|LAC
|78
|Darius Slayton
|NYG
|79
|Breshad Perriman
|DET
|80
|Parris Campbell
|IND
|81
|Randall Cobb
|GB
|82
|Denzel Mims
|NYJ
|83
|Emmanuel Sanders
|BUF
|84
|Jalen Guyton
|LAC
|85
|Russell Gage
|ATL
|86
|Allen Lazard
|GB
|87
|A.J. Green
|ARI
|88
|Byron Pringle
|KC
|89
|DeSean Jackson
|LAR
|90
|Tim Patrick
|DEN
|91
|Josh Reynolds
|TEN
|92
|Rashod Bateman
|BAL
|93
|Preston Williams
|MIA
|94
|Dez Fitzpatrick
|TEN
|95
|Anthony Miller
|HOU
|96
|Quintez Cephus
|DET
|97
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|98
|Amari Rodgers
|GB
|99
|Rashard Higgins
|CLE
|100
|Hunter Renfrow
|LV
|101
|Kendrick Bourne
|NE
|102
|Keke Coutee
|HOU
|103
|Zach Pascal
|IND
|104
|James Washington
|PIT
|105
|Cam Sims
|WAS
|106
|Scotty Miller
|TB
|107
|Tyler Johnson
|TB
|108
|Tyron Johnson
|LAC
|109
|Travis Fulgham
|PHI
|110
|Kadarius Toney
|NYG
|111
|Dyami Brown
|WAS
|112
|Nico Collins
|HOU
|113
|D'Wayne Eskridge
|SEA
|114
|David Moore
|CAR
|115
|Tylan Wallace
|BAL
|116
|Cornell Powell
|KC
|117
|Tutu Atwell
|LAR
|118
|Keelan Cole Sr.
|NYJ
|119
|Collin Johnson
|JAC
|120
|Auden Tate
|CIN
|121
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|ATL
|122
|Dede Westbrook
|MIN
|123
|Van Jefferson
|LAR
|124
|N'Keal Harry
|NE
|125
|Demarcus Robinson
|KC
|126
|Andy Isabella
|ARI
|127
|Devin Duvernay
|BAL
|128
|Marquez Stevenson
|BUF
|129
|Anthony Schwartz
|CLE
|130
|Ihmir Smith-Marsette
|MIN
|131
|John Ross
|NYG
|132
|Greg Ward
|PHI
|133
|Antonio Gandy-Golden
|WAS
|134
|Albert Wilson
|MIA