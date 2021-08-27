 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Updated Tight end rankings (non-PPR) for 2021 fantasy football leagues

We take you through our updated tight end rankings heading into the 2021 NFL season heading into fantasy football drafts ahead of Preseason Week 3.

By Chet Gresham
NFL: JUL 29 Minnesota Vikings Training Camp, Tight End Irv Smith Jr.

Week 3 of the preseason starts tonight, so fantasy football draft season is officially here and breathing down our necks like a sweaty defensive tackle. That means we’ve been busy in the fantasy mines working our fingers to the bone.

We’ll be looking at tight ends below, which means the options are limited for the top guys. Who will they be this year?

We have three tight ends in Travis Kelce, George Kittle and Darren Waller that we can count on for consistently high numbers while healthy. After those three it gets much tougher to find consistency. Mark Andrews and T.J. Hockenson have shown worthy fantasy consistency, but not with the upside of the first three.

In the end, Kelce is the safest and most consistent option and that makes him a first-round pick in head-to-head leagues. Kelce on your roster makes for an edge that other teams can’t find unless we see an outlier season from another tight end.

We’ve seen some value tight ends look like they’ll share snaps more than we’d like. There will only be a select few at the top of the rankings who will dominate the tight end workload for their team. That makes me inclined to grab one early.

Hopefully this last preseason game will help us find some tight ends who will step up as one of the top targets on their team.

Tight end rankings (non-PPR) for 2021 fantasy football leagues

Rk Name Team
1 Travis Kelce KC
2 George Kittle SF
3 Darren Waller LV
4 Mark Andrews BAL
5 T.J. Hockenson DET
6 Kyle Pitts ATL
7 Logan Thomas WAS
8 Robert Tonyan GB
9 Irv Smith Jr. MIN
10 Mike Gesicki MIA
11 Noah Fant DEN
12 Tyler Higbee LAR
13 Jonnu Smith NE
14 Dallas Goedert PHI
15 Evan Engram NYG
16 Jared Cook LAC
17 Blake Jarwin DAL
18 Rob Gronkowski TB
19 Hunter Henry NE
20 Hayden Hurst ATL
21 Dawson Knox BUF
22 Cole Kmet CHI
23 Austin Hooper CLE
24 Donald Parham Jr. LAC
25 Zach Ertz PHI
26 Eric Ebron PIT
27 Gerald Everett SEA
28 Pat Freiermuth PIT
29 Adam Trautman NO
30 Dan Arnold CAR
31 Anthony Firkser TEN
32 O.J. Howard TB
33 Chris Herndon IV NYJ
34 Tyler Kroft NYJ
35 Jordan Akins HOU
36 Jack Doyle IND
37 Jace Sternberger GB
38 Dalton Schultz DAL
39 Mo Alie-Cox IND
40 Foster Moreau LV
41 Farrod Green IND
42 Albert Okwuegbunam DEN
43 C.J. Uzomah CIN
44 Harrison Bryant CLE
45 David Njoku CLE
46 Hunter Long MIA
47 Cameron Brate TB
48 Geoff Swaim TEN
49 Will Dissly SEA
50 Jimmy Graham CHI
51 Kyle Rudolph NYG
52 Ryan Griffin NYJ
53 Drew Sample CIN
54 Jacob Hollister BUF
55 Jacob Harris LAR
56 Tyler Conklin MIN
57 Kahale Warring NE
58 Josh Oliver BAL
59 Ian Thomas CAR
60 Kylen Granson IND
61 Devin Asiasi NE
62 Dalton Keene NE
63 Brycen Hopkins LAR
64 Josiah Deguara GB
65 Maxx Williams ARI
66 Colby Parkinson SEA
67 Adam Shaheen MIA
68 Darren Fells DET
69 Troy Fumagalli NE
70 James O'Shaughnessy JAC
71 Tre' McKitty LAC

