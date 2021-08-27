Updated Tight end rankings (non-PPR) for 2021 fantasy football leagues

Week 3 of the preseason starts tonight, so fantasy football draft season is officially here and breathing down our necks like a sweaty defensive tackle. That means we’ve been busy in the fantasy mines working our fingers to the bone.

We’ll be looking at tight ends below, which means the options are limited for the top guys. Who will they be this year?

2021 Fantasy Football rankings: Tight ends

We have three tight ends in Travis Kelce, George Kittle and Darren Waller that we can count on for consistently high numbers while healthy. After those three it gets much tougher to find consistency. Mark Andrews and T.J. Hockenson have shown worthy fantasy consistency, but not with the upside of the first three.

In the end, Kelce is the safest and most consistent option and that makes him a first-round pick in head-to-head leagues. Kelce on your roster makes for an edge that other teams can’t find unless we see an outlier season from another tight end.

We’ve seen some value tight ends look like they’ll share snaps more than we’d like. There will only be a select few at the top of the rankings who will dominate the tight end workload for their team. That makes me inclined to grab one early.

Hopefully this last preseason game will help us find some tight ends who will step up as one of the top targets on their team.