Updated PPR tight end rankings for 2021 fantasy football leagues

No surprise here, Chiefs TE Travis Kelce remains to-dog forever and always. Who’s next, though? When looking at potential breakouts at the tight end position, particularly in point-per-reception (PPR) scoring formats, it’s always a good bet to look at those playing on teams with a limited wide receiver corps. Let’s take a look at some players worth noting in our PPR tight end rankings ahead of Week 3 of the preseason.

2021 PPR Fantasy Football rankings: Tight ends

Jonnu Smith has shown some preseason flashes and has returned to practice after suffering a low ankle sprain ahead of Week 2 of the preseason. Keep an eye out for a potential appearance in Week 3 against the Giants, particularly considering the team’s lack of a true alpha WR1 set to demand a significant target share. Smith sits as our TE12 in this edition of our tight end PPR rankings but could make a leap if he continues to show dominance in the receiving game. Hunter Henry is at TE18 entering Week 3 of the preseason, though as he manages a shoulder injury and Smith continues to receive the bulk of the reps with the first team, we ould see him continue to dip in our rankings ahead of the regular season.

Adam Trautman made headlines in Week 2 after being carted off of the field vs. the Jaguars, now set to see a foot specialist to address ongoing pain. The latest news is that he may be set to miss some time for the injury, giving managers further reason to look Marquez Callaway’s way in fantasy football drafts.

Eagles TE Zach Ertz clocks in as our TE24 in this update, but he’s worth continuing to watch as we approach the 2021 NFL regular season. The overall perception is that Ertz is washed, but the fact remains that he’s just one year removed from a top-four finish among tight ends in fantasy football. By all appearances, the Eagles will continue to utilize both him and fellow TE Dallas Goedert in the receiving game, likely making Ertz the better overall value in PPR leagues based on his draft cost.

Zach Ertz has 39 targets, third most on the team in training camp.



Unless the #Eagles get an amazing offer it would be foolish to trade him -- especially after running so many reps in training camp with him as a big part of the offense — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) August 23, 2021

There will be plenty of tight ends to keep an eye on in Week 3 of the preseason as we continue to learn which teams are leaning on their big-bodied hybrids. Ahead of the action, take a look at our updated PPR tight end rankings for 2021 fantasy football drafts.