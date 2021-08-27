How to watch Paul vs. Woodley fight on August 29th

It’s boxing at its finest this Sunday evening, as Youtube star Jake Paul takes on former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

The full card is set for Sunday, August 29th at 8:00 p.m., with the main event being the one most fans will come to see. Paul and Woodley have been engaging in some trash talk since the lead-up to Paul fighting Ben Askren, and this bout is the logical outcome that should drive plenty of social media traffic.

Paul should be about 190 lbs, while the former UFC welterweight champion Woodley was around 170 lbs. for most of his career. We’ll see what the weight difference is between the two at the weigh-in on Saturday.

How to watch Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley

You can live stream the entire event via PPV on Fite.TV for $59.99. Once you’ve purchased the official PPV live stream, you can log in to view the fight on their various apps, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku, Amazon and more.

Ring walks for Paul vs. Woodley are expected at around 10:00 p.m. ET on Sunday depending on the length of the undercard.

Fighter history

Woodley is 19-7 in his championship MMA career, but lost his last four fights before leaving the UFC. Paul is 3-0 career, with wins over zero actual boxers in Youtube star AnEsonGib, NBA Slam Dunk Champion Nate Robinson, and UFC’s Ben Askren.

Odds

Moneyline from DraftKings Sportsbook

Tyron Woodley: +155

Jake Paul: -185

Full Card for Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley